Did Tom Brady Just Snub Bears QB Nick Foles — Again?

The Chicago Bears managed to do something on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they haven’t done before: they beat legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Prior to Thursday’s 20-19 win, Chicago was 0-5 against Brady. Nick Foles wasn’t, however. Foles, of course, handed Brady a loss in Super Bowl LII when he played for the Eagles, and now, after Thursday, Foles is 2-0 in his career against the GOAT.

An interesting thing happened after the game, however: Foles seemed to be looking for Brady on the field for some time after the clock ran out. The Bears quarterback was searching for someone, that much is clear, as the cameras captured him scanning the field, looking around, presumably trying to partake in the sportsmanlike postgame handshake most players — especially starting quarterbacks — share with each other after a hard-fought battle.

The cameras also captured Brady running immediately for the locker room the second the final whistle blew.

Looks like Foles was trying to find Brady for a handshake after the game pic.twitter.com/AZUp5Ksb3E — The Fantasy Source 🏈 (@FantasySource_) October 9, 2020

nick foles is now 2-0 against tom brady tom brady is now 2-for-2 in refusing to shake foles' hand pic.twitter.com/sGX81MwT1P — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 9, 2020

Brady Also Didn’t Shake Foles’ Hand After His Super Bowl LII Loss

After the Bears’ win, during his postgame interview, Foles was asked if he spoke to Brady. The Bears quarterback said he had not, suggesting that he and Brady were trying to keep their distance due to COVID-19. If that’s the case, however, as Kyle Brandt noted on Good Morning Football Friday, Brady had better keep his distance from every other quarterback for the rest of the season.

In the above photo, Brady wasn’t averse to giving Saints quarterback Drew Brees a hug after the Bucs lost to New Orleans Week 1, so COVID can’t be too much of a concern for Brady, considering he usually greets and hugs or congratulates the opposing quarterback after most games.

He seems to be averse to congratulating Foles, though, as Brady also caught flak in 2017 for not shaking Foles’ hand after losing Super Bowl LII.

“That was never my intention,” Brady said about not shaking Foles’ hand after the Super Bowl. “I wouldn’t be a bad sport.”

