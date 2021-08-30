Bears Have Golden Opportunity to Reunite With Ex-Starting CB: Report

Could a reunion with cornerback Bryce Callahan be in the cards for the Chicago Bears?

The Bears have a serious need at corner heading into the upcoming season, and the Denver Broncos, who currently have an embarrassment of riches at the position, are reported by multiple sources to be taking calls for multiple cornerbacks, including Callahan and Kyle Fuller, who the Bears let walk in a cap-saving move this offseason.

First, Broncos general manager George Paton appeared on the live broadcast of his team’s third preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams and said he was “getting a lot of calls on DBs from other teams,” per James Palmer of the NFL Network.

#broncos GM George Paton on the game broadcast said he’s not going to lie, they are getting a lot of calls on DBs from other teams. Corners are tough to find and Denver is deep at CB. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 29, 2021

Then, in his August 30 MMQB column for Sport Illustrated, Albert Breer named names and revealed that Denver was open to trading one or more of their defensive backs, including Callahan and Fuller. “The Broncos’ depth in the secondary in general has made them another team getting calls on corners, as well as safeties. Teams have sniffed around on Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, Nate Hairston and Saivion Smith,” Breer wrote.

Callahan Has had Injury Issues Since Leaving Chicago

Callahan signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and he wound up not only making the 53-man roster, but he played in nine games as a rookie, starting three. He spent four seasons in Chicago, where he played in 45 games and started 29. He accumulated 123 total tackles (11 for loss), four interceptions, four sacks, five PBUs, a forced fumble and 8 quarterback hits in his tenure with the Bears.

He inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the Broncos in 2019, where he reunited with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Injuries have plagued his first two seasons in Denver, however. A broken left foot forced Callahan to miss the entire 2019 season, and he missed six games in 2020 due to a different issue with his right foot.

“Hopefully the injuries stay away. I’ve been trying to be more of a pro to keep the injuries down,” Callahan told USA TODAY in June.

In the 10 games he started last season, Callahan looked sharp, earning an 84.1 overall grade and an 86.7 coverage mark from Pro Football Focus. He allowed a ridiculously low 46.9 passer rating when targeted, and he gave up just 7.1 yards per reception.

A Reunion With Callahan Would Be Perfect for Chicago Right Now

Per Spotrac, Callahan is slated to make $6.5 million this season, which Chicago can afford, particularly if it means getting a capable slot corner to work alongside promising second-year starter Jaylon Johnson.

Other than Johnson, no CBs have impressed much this preseason. Rookie Thomas Graham Jr. has shown flashes and potential, but Artie Burns and Kindle Vildor — both of whom are expected to be key pieces in Chicago’s secondary — have yet to instill confidence they can do much in a division that features the likes of Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Adam Thielen. Veteran Desmond Truffant is another question mark at the position. The veteran corner was a free agent signing by the Bears this offseason, but he has missed significant time recently after his father’s death.

Considering their current situation at corner, the Bears should be picking up the phone to ask about Callahan. A reunion with the recently-departed Fuller is highly unlikely, but considering Bears new defensive coordinator Sean Desai is a disciple of Fangio, reuniting with Callahan makes loads of sense. We’ll see if the Bears make a move, because clearly, Denver is willing to listen.

