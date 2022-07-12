Bears Trade Add Former 1st Round Patriots WR Via Trade: Report

At long last, the Chicago Bears have traded for a wide receiver.

The Bears are sending a seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for 23-year-old wide receiver N’Keal Harry, as reported by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

At long last, the #Patriots trade former first-rounder N'Keal Harry and it’s the #Bears as his landing spot for a 2024 7th rounder, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A solid upside move for Chicago, while New England moves on with a strong group itself. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 12, 2022

Harry, who the Patriots selected out of Arizona State with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft, has 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 26 games and 13 starts over the last two seasons. He never quite caught on in New England, and now, he’ll get a second chance in the Windy City with second-year quarterback Justin Fields as his new quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver caught 213 passes at Arizona State four 2,889 yards and 22 TDs in 37 games, making him one of the nation’s most promising young wideouts when he entered the draft in 2019.

Still on his rookie contract, Harry is set to earn a base salary of $1,872,047 in 2022, per Spotrac, so he’ll be an affordable addition to Chicago’s wide receivers room.

