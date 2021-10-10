Bears Land Bruising Colts RB in Proposed Trade

The Chicago Bears have the running back position temporarily covered while David Montgomery is out for the next month or so, but that hasn’t stopped some analysts from posing trade scenarios that help the Bears at RB while their top rusher is out.

Enter Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has been busy concocting all kinds of hypothetical trades where the Bears are concerned. Not only did Knox suggest Chicago give up Allen Robinson and a sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wideout Jalen Reagor, Knox thinks the Bears should send their 2022 sixth-rounder to Indy in exchange for Mack.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Mack Wants Out of Indy

Mack was a fourth round (143rd overall) pick for the Colts in the 2017 NFL draft, and he has spent all five of his seasons with the team.

He suffered a torn Achilles Week 1 of the 2020 season, and he missed the entire year. After recovering and playing in just two of the team’s first four games this season, Mack says both he and the team would like to move on.

“Just had an agreement with what’s best for me,” Mack told Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “They were just all with it. They supported me 100%. It’s a mutual agreement I would say.”

Prior to the Achilles injury, Mack had a few solid seasons with the Colts. In 2018, he had 195 carries for 908 yards and nine touchdowns, and in 2019, he had 247 rushes for 1,091 yards and eight scores. He also caught 56 passes for 441 yards and two TDs. At 6-foot-0 and 210 pounds, Mack has been a punishing runner in the past. He’s also only 25, so he has plenty of time left. But would he be a good fit in Chicago?

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Trading for Mack Would Give Bears Extra Boost at RB, Knox Says

Knox thinks the Bears could get Mack for their 2022 6th round pick, and here’s why he thinks a Bears-Colts trade for Mack would be good for both teams:

If the Bears are looking to help fill the void, the Indianapolis Colts may be willing to help. Indianapolis has a former 1,000-yard rusher in Marlon Mack who has played sparingly this season. With Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins also on the roster, the Colts are looking to trade Mack, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mack did have 10 carries in Week 4, but he was inactive the previous week, in part because Indianapolis was shopping him. Mack could pair with Bears backup Damien Williams to form a quality tandem while Montgomery is on the mend. The Colts shouldn’t expect a ton in return for Mack, but it would behoove them to get something for someone who’s played only 13 percent of their offensive snaps this season.

There’s no doubt Mack intrigues if he’s fully healthy, but that’s a big if.

The Bears don’t have draft picks in the first round, fourth round or fifth round next year, but they do have picks in Rounds 2, 3 and 6. This could change with future transactions, of course, but sending their only sixth-round selection next year leaves them with even less draft capital than they already have. Not ideal.

They also just sent their 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for WR Jakeem Grant, so draft picks aren’t something the Bears have in excess. Does Chicago really want to do that for a player coming off a serious injury, particularly when it still has Tarik Cohen on the PUP list recovering from a torn ACL?

Right now, it looks like the Bears will be fine without Montgomery, as veteran Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert should be capable of making enough plays between them to help rookie quarterback Justin Fields move the ball. If another injury should befall the Bears, though, this might not be such a bad idea.

READ NEXT: Bears Cut OL, Add RB to Active Roster With Montgomery on IR