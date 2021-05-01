Bears Trade Up, Add ‘Nasty Mother——‘ in 2nd Round

This is turning into quite the draft for Ryan Pace and the Chicago Bears. For the second night in a row, the Bears general manager elected to trade up in the NFL Draft, nabbing another potential franchise player the night after moving up to No. 11 to nab quarterback Justin Fields on Day 1.

Chicago addressed another huge area of need Friday night, trading their 2021 2nd and 3rd rounders (No. 52 and No. 83 overall) along with a 6th round pick (No. 204 overall) to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 151 overall pick in the 5th round and Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins.

At 6’6″ and 317 pounds, Jenkins is a big, tough presence on the o-line with a propensity for knocking defensive linemen into next week. Jenkins played in 32 games in three seasons with Oklahoma State, earning a 92.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020, an 85.7 grade in 2019 and a 78.8 grade as a freshman in 2018. A projected first-round pick, Jenkins slid into the second round and the Bears didn’t hesitate.

Jenkins Should Be a Week 1 Starter for Bears

Considering his pedigree, Jenkins should see the field sooner rather than later. He played 2,324 snaps in his three seasons with the Cowboys, and has no major red flags injury-wise. During the 2019-20 seasons, he allowed just two quarterback hits and nine hurries — and no sacks — in 1,312 total snaps.

Depending on the team’s plans for him, he could very well be a Week 1 starter.

The Bears’ starting offensive line for the 2021 season? LT: Charles Leno Jr.

LG: Cody Whitehair

C: Sam Mustipher

RG: James Daniels

RT: Teven Jenkins — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 30, 2021

Here’s what Lance Zierline of NFL.com had to say about the Bears’ latest addition:

NFL-ready frame with broad chest and thick lower half. Jenkins not only plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength, he combines it with a desired level of body control and athleticism to create a consistent, toolsy talent. His instincts and processing serve him well in quickly sifting through moving pieces. He can be an intolerant run blocker, looking to finish and bury his opponent once he gets his block locked and centered. Jenkins has good tackle tape, but his short arms and average range in pass sets could be something to keep an eye on. Whether it is at tackle or guard, Jenkins has the talent to become an early starter and a successful pro.

Jenkins Should Be Another Monster of the Midway

When asked to describe himself at his Pro Day, Jenkins said the following, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic: “Tough, physical, nasty mother——, a dude who does not shy away from hits, a dude who actually wants to get physical and a dude who wants to bust his ass. I don’t know if I’m allowed to cuss on here. Sorry.”

“My edge to me is being able to punish anybody in the dirt,” he added. “I don’t care who you are, I’m going to attack you. Basically I’m going to impose my will against another man until he gets worn out and tired. … I’m going to do that all game.”

Look out, NFC North. Teven Jenkins blocking for Justin Fields? The future is suddenly very bright for the Bears and their fans.

