Twitter Blasts Bears HC Matt Nagy, QB Nick Foles After Embarrassing Game

Twitter Blasts Bears HC Matt Nagy, QB Nick Foles After Embarrassing Game

  • 54 Shares
  • Updated
Bears HC Matt Nagy Twitter

Getty Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was 25-13 heading into his team’s Monday night showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, but after Sean McVay and company out-coached and outplayed Chicago on both sides of the ball, Nagy failed to add another ‘W’ to the win column.

The Bears entered Monday night’s contest against the Rams with a golden opportunity in front of them — all they had to do was seize it. They were 5-1 headed into the game, and a win would have given them sole possession of first place in the NFC, as well as the North. Instead, they came out and played what many are calling the worst game of the Matt Nagy Era.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Twitter Goes Off on Bears’ HC Matt Nagy’ s Decision-Making, Play-Calling

Matt Nagy Ryan Pace Bears 2021

GettyHead coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears is probably actively getting roasted on Twitter right now. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Bears started flat, and they never found their footing against the Rams. It was a sloppy, penalty-filled effort from Chicago, and Nagy made questionable decisions on the offensive side of the ball every quarter. One particularly head-scratching choice came just as the second half was coming to a close. The Rams were punting to the Bears with just under 30 seconds left in the half, and instead of calling a timeout to stop the clock and give the offense a shot at a few plays, Nagy let the clock expire, even though he had one timeout to spend. Twitter leapt.

There were also plenty of analysts who weighed in and called this the worst-coached game of Matt Nagy’s near two-and-a-half season tenure in Chicago, many of whom cited his decision-making and game management:

But Nagy wasn’t the only one getting slammed and kicked around the Twitterverse after the Bears’ embarrassing 24-10 loss to the Rams. Quarterback Nick Foles, who finished the game 28-40 for 261 yards and two interceptions, seemed to miss wide open receivers all night, and he also didn’t notice when others were wide open. As with Nagy, Twitter let the Bears’ quarterback have it.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Twitter Also Shows Bears QB Nick Foles No Mercy

Bears QB Nick Foles Twitter

GettyBears QB Nick Foles had an awful game Monday night against the Rams. Twitter let him have it. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With Foles failing to impress in the spotlight Monday night, and with the veteran signal caller not yet taking this offense to the next level, some wondered whether it may be time to shake the Mitch Trubisky Tree again.

Others simply took the opportunity to go straight after Foles and the Bears offense after they averaged 4.6 yards per play and managed just 14 first downs all game.

The Bears and Foles now have a short week, with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints waiting Sunday. With limited time and a ton to correct, the future doesn’t look as bright for the Bears as it did heading into Monday night.

READ NEXT: Bears Hype Defensive Standout: ‘He’ll Knock a Guy Out and Walk Off’

Read More
,