Twitter Blasts Bears HC Matt Nagy, QB Nick Foles After Embarrassing Game

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was 25-13 heading into his team’s Monday night showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, but after Sean McVay and company out-coached and outplayed Chicago on both sides of the ball, Nagy failed to add another ‘W’ to the win column.

The Bears entered Monday night’s contest against the Rams with a golden opportunity in front of them — all they had to do was seize it. They were 5-1 headed into the game, and a win would have given them sole possession of first place in the NFC, as well as the North. Instead, they came out and played what many are calling the worst game of the Matt Nagy Era.

Twitter Goes Off on Bears’ HC Matt Nagy’ s Decision-Making, Play-Calling

The Bears started flat, and they never found their footing against the Rams. It was a sloppy, penalty-filled effort from Chicago, and Nagy made questionable decisions on the offensive side of the ball every quarter. One particularly head-scratching choice came just as the second half was coming to a close. The Rams were punting to the Bears with just under 30 seconds left in the half, and instead of calling a timeout to stop the clock and give the offense a shot at a few plays, Nagy let the clock expire, even though he had one timeout to spend. Twitter leapt.

No, I have no idea why Matt Nagy didn’t call a timeout. Someone hasn’t played enough Madden! — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 27, 2020

Nagy apparently had no interest in calling a timeout & seeing if they could make anything out of that third down stop. #Bears go into the half down 10-3 with plenty to figure out. Good news? They’re still in the game. Big defensive drive upcoming. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 27, 2020

Matt Nagy has always talked a lot about coaching aggressive. He’s had 3 chances tonight & has only taken 1. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 27, 2020

Chickenshit Football, Nagy. Use your last timeout — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 27, 2020

There were also plenty of analysts who weighed in and called this the worst-coached game of Matt Nagy’s near two-and-a-half season tenure in Chicago, many of whom cited his decision-making and game management:

Matt Nagy and short yardage remains one of the NFL's worst combinations. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) October 27, 2020

Maybe Matt Nagy's worst game ever.#Bears — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) October 27, 2020

Matt Nagy picked the worst time for his worst game as a head coach/play caller. — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) October 27, 2020

Listen, 5-2 will be a very fair record for this team through 7 games. But tonight is the worst coached game of the Nagy era on both sides of the ball. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) October 27, 2020

But Nagy wasn’t the only one getting slammed and kicked around the Twitterverse after the Bears’ embarrassing 24-10 loss to the Rams. Quarterback Nick Foles, who finished the game 28-40 for 261 yards and two interceptions, seemed to miss wide open receivers all night, and he also didn’t notice when others were wide open. As with Nagy, Twitter let the Bears’ quarterback have it.

Twitter Also Shows Bears QB Nick Foles No Mercy

With Foles failing to impress in the spotlight Monday night, and with the veteran signal caller not yet taking this offense to the next level, some wondered whether it may be time to shake the Mitch Trubisky Tree again.

This is the stuff Nick Foles shouldn't be doing. This is the stuff that got Mitchell Trubisky benched. Can't have this. At all. https://t.co/EjaXbBIZSr — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) October 27, 2020

We know this might be overdramatic. But what does Foles bring to the table that Mitchell Trubisky did not? — Bears Nation (5-2) #ExtendARob (@BearsNationCHI) October 27, 2020

Yes the Bears O-line stinks and the Rams pressure up front is impressive. But I can’t remember 60 minutes where Trubisky played as poorly all night as Foles has tonight. 1st time I’ve felt the double standard is glaring. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) October 27, 2020

Others simply took the opportunity to go straight after Foles and the Bears offense after they averaged 4.6 yards per play and managed just 14 first downs all game.

Foles has been pretty bad in every start and was super lucky against the Falcons soooooo I dunno man. what’s the upside here with him at this point? — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) October 27, 2020

I agree. Foles was HORRENDOUS tonight. The recipe for this Bears team is average QB play. He was exceptionally bad all night https://t.co/j6T3LeZzwa — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 27, 2020

Nick Foles and the Bears offense tonight pic.twitter.com/Tl8etovsK9 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 27, 2020

The Bears and Foles now have a short week, with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints waiting Sunday. With limited time and a ton to correct, the future doesn’t look as bright for the Bears as it did heading into Monday night.

