Bears Urged to Keep 2 of Matt Nagy’s Assistants if He’s Fired

Matt Nagy may be headed out as head coach of the Chicago Bears, but one of the top insiders following the team thinks two of Nagy’s top coordinators should stick around even after he gets his walking papers.

Bears insider Adam Hoge of NBC Sports makes a strong case for the team retaining its current defensive and special teams coordinators.

“While Matt Nagy likely coaches his final few games in Chicago, it’s fair to wonder if two of his three coordinators end up getting retained,” Hoge wrote on December 21. “A new head coach should have the freedom to hire his own coordinators, but that person would be smart to consider keeping defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.”

Hoge Makes Strong Case for Retaining DC Sean Desai

“The Bears’ defense will have a lot of new faces next season, but the scheme works and Desai, 38, will almost certainly be coordinating a defense elsewhere if it’s not in Chicago,” Hoge continued, also noting Desai’s tenure with the team should matter:

“He’s also been with the organization since 2013 so he could be a valuable resource for the next head coach when it comes to fixing problems with the culture and knowing what not to do. Again, retaining Desai is not something that should be forced on a new head coach, but it is something that should be strongly considered and discussed in the interview process. … There’s something to be said for stability on that side of the ball. And the Bears can’t afford to lose another good, young assistant.”

Hoge also pointed out that Desai has seen his defense riddled with injuries (Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman have all missed significant time) coupled with a lack of quality defensive backs — and considering those two handicaps, the first-year defensive coordinator has done quite well. The Bears are currently third in the NFL in sacks with 45, they’ve allowed the ninth-fewest total yards per game (326.2 ypg.) and they’re fourth in passing yards allowed per game (326.2) heading into Week 16.

Hoge Also Thinks Chris Tabor Should Stick Around

Hoge also made a solid pitch for why Chicago should keep special teams coordinator Tabor around:

No one has dealt with more juggling this year than Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who also served as acting head coach for a game and prepared his unit from home last week as he dealt with COVID-19. In his last job, Tabor kept his job as Browns special teams coordinator under four different head coaches, which is remarkable. It’s a testament to the job he did with a roster that lacked depth over the eight years he spent in Cleveland. The same can be said about Tabor’s time in Chicago. He’s done a good job and continues to do a good job despite moving pieces all over the special teams depth chart. If possible, Tabor should probably be kept around under a new head coach.

Chicago currently has a top-10 kickoff return average (23.9 yards per return) and third in punt return average (11.9 yards per punt return). The Bears are also the only team with a special teams score this season.

While it’s customary for new head coaches to bring entirely new coordinators on board when hired, it’s not unheard of for first-year hires to retain assistants, either. Hoge made a strong case for why the Bears should keep both Tabor and Desai around, but it’ll all depend on what Nagy’s eventual replacement wants to do.

