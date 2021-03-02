Bears Urged to ‘Hurt’ Packers By Going After Top Target

The Chicago Bears are being encouraged to antagonize their biggest rivals. Bears analyst and longtime Sports Illustrated writer Gene Chamberlain thinks it would be beneficial for the Bears to attempt to sign standout tight end Robert Tonyan to an offer sheet this offseason — a move that could leave the current NFC North champs with little wiggle room if it were to happen.

Tonyan broke out for the Packers this year, catching 52 passes on 59 targets for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns, becoming one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receivers. While the Bears don’t particularly have a dire need at tight end, with Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet filling the position out capably last season, Chamberlain thinks Chicago could still have a little fun at Green Bay’s expense while also combing their rivals’ roster for talent.

Bears Could Try to Make Life Difficult for Packers This Offseason

“The Bears can stand to do something which would irritate the Packers, and the opportunity is there in restricted free agency,” Chamberlain writes, before also suggesting that Chicago either sign Tonyan to an offer sheet or go after one of Green Bay’s backup quarterbacks:

“They could sign Tonyan to an offer sheet for a long-term deal. They also could address the issue of a backup quarterback by signing Green Bay backup Tim Boyle to an offer sheet, or possibly Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.”

Tonyan is a restricted free agent this offseason, and Green Bay could sign him to a long-term deal. They could also sign the talented tight end to a one-year qualifying offer, and if they choose to do that, other teams can negotiate with him while also giving the Packers the opportunity to match any offer Tonyan gets.

Barring a Miracle, Packers Will Tender Tonyan

As Chamberlain also notes, though, Tonyan should be one of the Packers’ most coveted players this offseason, and the team will surely do everything in its power to bring him back, likely with a handsome new deal.

“Most of the tenders are the $2.13 million brand. The Packers would be foolish not to tender Tonyan on at least the second-round level after the season he had in 2020,” Chamberlain said. “The Bears definitely could use another tight end and if Tonyan received the lowest level tender it would be in the Bears’ interest to pursue him because they’d owe no compensation. They would just need the money, which isn’t exactly plentiful.”

Money will be tight for both the Bears and the Packers in 2021, so Green Bay may not have the money to secure Tonyan’s services long term yet. Thus, it will be interesting to see how Matt LaFleur and company handle the situation.

Bears Signing Tonyan to Offer Sheet Could Be Kyle Fuller, Part 2

Back in March of 2018, the Packers signed Bears All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet after Chicago had placed the transition tag on him. The Bears had five days to match the offer, which they did, and they ultimately retained his services.

The Bears could do something similar with Tonyan here — they likely wouldn’t get him, but they could certainly be a big thorn in the side of their longtime rivals this offseason by attempting to woo him away. Tonyan is clearly a talented player, and if nothing else, the Bears making a play for one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets would be fun offseason fodder for fans of football’s longest rivalry.

