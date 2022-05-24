Bears Coach Confirms Playmaker Is Learning Multiple Positions

Velus Jones Jr. is looking to make an impact in any way he can for the Chicago Bears — and it sounds as though he’ll be having his opportunities immediately.

The rookie wide receiver out of the University of Tennessee played 262 snaps from the slot as a senior in 2021, in addition to 54 snaps lined up wide, per PFF. The Bears selected Jones in the third round (71st overall) with the hope he can contribute in multiple phases.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Jones is also expected to be a significant addition to the return game, as he averaged 27.3 yards per kickoff return in 2021, in addition to 15.1 yards per punt return.

Based on the recent comments of wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Jones could be headed for a Tarik Cohen-type role on offense.

Bears Want Jones to ‘Learn the Whole Concept’ of New Offensive Scheme

Tolbert confirmed Jones was learning to play both outside and inside receiver in Getsy’s scheme.

“We’ve thrown him into the fire pretty quick, put him at two positions immediately,” Tolbert said about Jones during OTAs, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “Get him to learn it now. Because we want him to learn the whole concept. But specifically, a couple of positions to get him going, so whenever he can … the more he can do, the more obviously he’ll have a chance to play. So, we’re going to throw it all at him and see what he soaks in, and hopefully, he’ll get out there and make some plays for us.”

It’s early, but it’s clear the rookie is impressing the staff with his hard work and dedication when it comes to learning the new offense.

“I think he has hunger,” Tolbert added. “He’s a smart guy, mature beyond his years, takes his job very seriously. He’s in the meetings taking really good notes. He brought his own little whiteboard, erase board. He’s taking notes and erasing, and he’s drawing plays. So, he takes his job very seriously.”

While Jones plays receiver and has six inches on the 5’6″ Cohen, he has all the makings of a gadget player who can also contribute in a big way on special teams.

Think about Cohen’s rookie year. 🏈 140 touches (87 rushes, 53 catches, 71 targets)

🏈 26 kick returns (583 yards); 29 punt returns (272 yards)

🏈 723 scrimmage yards; 1,578 all-purpose yards

🏈 36% of the offensive snaps Can VJJ take this role and run with it? — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) May 21, 2022

Jones Has Versatility Bears Covet

Jones ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.31 seconds) of all wide receivers entering the draft this year, and that speed coupled with his versatility should give him several chances to make plays in Getsy’s offense.

“That’s what the whole offense is built around, the versatility of everyone,” Getsy said, per The Daily Herald. “So, we want versatile guys, guys that can do a bunch of different things.”

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in April after drafting Jones that the wideout “has that flexibility where you can put him anywhere. Backfield. Slot. Outside. And then he’s a returner, gunner. There are so many different things that he can do.”

Jones averaged 8.3 yards after the catch last year, which was tied for 16th in the country. He had 144 yards on deep catches, 191 yards on screen passes and 700 yards from the slot. If he takes advantage of the opportunities he’s sure to get, Jones could have a bigger role in 2022 than anticipated.

