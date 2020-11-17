Vikings Official Twitter Account Viciously Trolls Bears, QB Nick Foles

Well, that was uncalled for. Shortly after the Minnesota Vikings handed the Chicago Bears an embarrassing 19-13 defeat on Monday Night Football, the official Twitter account of the Vikes rubbed a little salt in the wound of injured Bears quarterback Nick Foles.

After taking a hit from Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo with just 32 seconds left in the game, Foles appeared to be in a great deal of pain, and he was carted off the field. While we now know his injury doesn’t appear to be serious, the severity of it was unknown last night when Minnesota’s official Twitter account decided to take a shot at the injured Bears quarterback.

Vikings Twitter Makes Light of an Injured Nick Foles

Perhaps it’s because Minnesota notched its first win over the Bears in the Matt Nagy era, or maybe it was just a lapse in judgment, but the team’s official Twitter account chose to get both literal and figurative about Foles’ injury, Tweeting out an image of Foles lying on the ground with the caption: “Bear, Down” (which is also a reference to lyrics from the Bears’ fight song and a phrase regularly used by Bears fans).

The Bears had won four in a row against the Vikings prior to Monday night’s loss, and Minnesota has now won three straight, so both teams are clearly heading in opposite directions in the NFC North. Still, taking a jab at an injured player — win or lose — is never really a good look, and Bears Twitter let those responsible for the post have it.

Bears Fans Blast Vikings Twitter for Unsportsmanlike Post

As some fans pointed out, Nick Foles, regardless of how well he performs, has always handled himself with the utmost class and dignity. Thus, many rushed to Foles’ defense when they saw what the Vikings’ official Twitter account had to say about his injury.

Nick Foles is a class act. This tweet makes @Vikings look classless. Do better. — D. Rust (@dkrust) November 17, 2020

Wow. I didn't see this until today. Seriously, Vikings? Gloating about injuring your opponent? Also more amazing they haven't deleted it yet. https://t.co/BZrPXjvIkz — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) November 17, 2020

Wow classy franchise — Depressed Bears Fan (trubiskyism) (@MrTacoHeaven1) November 17, 2020

As a Bears fan, we suck and y'all 1000% deserved that win. That being said… mocking what looks to be a serious injury is not only classless, but disrespectful. Do better. — kari (@kari143) November 17, 2020

Whelp guy, you had a good run running the the Viking twitter account. Good luck with your new job at Arby’s next week. — Mike Ott (@DustyBottoms04) November 17, 2020

While a few fans pointed out that the image the Vikings team account Tweeted wasn’t the specific play Foles was injured on, the picture still featured Foles lying on the ground, and the caption didn’t help matters.

Even several fans of the rival Green Bay Packers found the Tweet to be in poor taste:

This is a trash tweet. But let’s just continue glorifying sports injuries as your team’s greatest moments. https://t.co/ENXx8EIZC0 — Meagan (@reputaytion_89) November 17, 2020

MInnesota does a great job celebrating other players’ injuries. That’s about all they’ve been great at https://t.co/lDjssuzpjh — Dave The Rave (@moonman9419) November 17, 2020

That’s the photo you use… not the first time Vikings and their fans do shit like this either. Be better. — CALEB 🧀💪 (7-2) (@CalebGoPackGo) November 17, 2020

When you’re a piece of shit organization and want everyone to know it. https://t.co/zRvCu8T9iL — Pat Sime (@patinmadison) November 17, 2020

Considering how difficult it is to get fans of the Packers and the Bears to agree on anything, the fact that they seem to be in accordance on this should prompt the Vikings to start looking for a new social media savant, stat.

