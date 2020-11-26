Bears Waive Massive DT, Packers Claim Him Immediately

One team’s loss is another team’s gain this week, as the Green Bay Packers have claimed defensive tackle Anthony Rush off waivers just a day after the Chicago Bears let him go. The Bears waived the 6-foot-5, 350 pound pass rusher Tuesday, and Green Bay claimed him off waivers Wednesday afternoon, per ESPN analyst Field Yates:

The Packers claimed DT Anthony Rush from the Bears. The Ravens claimed OT Jake Rodgers from the Broncos. The Jaguars claimed DB Greg Marin from the Titans. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 25, 2020

The Bears added Rush a few weeks back to bolster their pass rush and run defense after losing defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris for the season, but he never saw the field for Chicago. Rush began the 2020 season on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad before being moved to the team’s 53-man roster for four games. He was waived by Seattle at the end of October, and Chicago claimed him a few weeks after that.

Anthony Rush Stats: What Kind of Player Are the Packers Getting Courtesy of the Bears?

Rush played his college ball at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where he spent two seasons on the defensive line for the Blazers. He played in 25 games, recording 77 tackles, two sacks, 20 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a defensive score.

He was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he bounced around a bit after the Eagles released him shortly after that. He caught on with the Las Vegas Raiders very briefly last fall, but he never made the team’s roster.

The Eagles brought him back in October of last season, and he played in nine games, playing on 15 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. He had two passes defensed, nine tackles and three tackles for loss in that time. The Eagles waived Rush in early September, and it didn’t take long for Seattle to bring him in. He played in four games for the Seahawks, recording a half-sack, five tackles and a quarterback hit in limited action.

The Packers and Bears play each other Week 12, and with Green Bay losing Montravius Adams to a toe injury for the next several games, it’s likely Rush is merely a depth signing and nothing more for Green Bay.

