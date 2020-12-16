Washington Signs RB Off Bears Practice Squad

It looks like Lamar Miller’s brief stint with the Chicago Bears is already over. The Bears signed Miller to their practice squad on October 5, and after just two months and one appearance, he has been poached by Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Source tells me Washington Football has signed Lamar Miller off the Bears practice squad. That means he will be active this week. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 16, 2020

The Bears added Miller to the active roster for their Week 10 game against the Vikings after starter David Montgomery went down with a concussion. He caught two passes for six yards, playing a total of five offensive snaps. Miller was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2018 when he rushed for 973 yards on 210 carries and six total touchdowns with the Houston Texans. His one game this year with the Bears was his first regular season appearance since that time.

Miller Hasn’t Played Much After Suffering Major Knee Injury in 2019 Preseason

Miller missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL in the third preseason game that year. He had solid campaigns with the Dolphins and Texans — he ran for over 1,000 yards while with each of them — and he was shaping up to be one of the better pass-catching running backs in the league leading up to his injury.

His recovery has taken some time, but he may be ready to see the field again in Washington. He will have to clear COVID-19 protocols before playing this week against the Seahawks, but he could have his chances after that, as both Peyton Barber and Antonio Gibson have been battling injuries.

Bears Coaches Discussed Using Miller More, But Never Did

“Lamar’s doing a great job for us on the practice squad right now,” Bears running backs coach Charles London said last month. “Obviously, he hadn’t played football for a while before he got here, a little bit over a year. He’s learning the offense, he’s working his way through things, obviously getting some more confidence in the knee going out there making cuts and stuff. So we really like how he’s progressing.”I know what Lamar at 100 percent looks like. And we’ve been watching him, he’s really progressing and he’s doing well and hopefully he can contribute soon.”

“He has had that injury that is not always easy to come back from, but when he was playing at his highest level, he was one of the best running backs in the NFL,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said about Miller in November, adding: “To have a guy like that, to me there’s an excitement of the possibility of him being able to fill a role for us. I do love this story. I think that if he does get a chance to go out there and do something, it will be exciting for him and for us.”

It looks as though Miller’s story will now continue elsewhere.

