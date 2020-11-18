Bears Bring in Ex-Packers QB, Ex-Raiders WR for Workouts

Bears Deshone Kizer tryout

Getty QB DeShone Kizer

With a huge cloud of uncertainty hovering over their current quarterback situation, the Chicago Bears are bringing in DeShone Kizer for a workout, per NFL insider Field Yates. With starter Nick Foles and backup Mitch Trubisky both currently dealing with injuries, third-stringer Tyler Bray is the only healthy quarterback on the team’s roster.

The Bears are also working out two wide receivers, per the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs: former Wake Forest standout Greg Dortch and ex-Alabama wideout J.J. Nelson will each try out for the team this week. Nelson is far more experienced, spending four seasons with the Cardinals from 2015-18 and last season with the Raiders.

