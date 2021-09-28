Bears Try Out 3 Free Agent QBs Amid Injury Issues : Report

With veteran quarterback Andy Dalton still sidelined with a knee injury and rookie QB Justin Fields dealing with a sore throwing hand, the Chicago Bears are working out a trio of free agent quarterbacks.

The Bears brought QBs Ryan Willis, Jake Dolegala and Peyton Ramsey in for tryouts this week, as first reported by PFF’s Doug Kyed.

The Bears also worked out QB Jake Dolegala today. https://t.co/388r1pRrg3 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 28, 2021

Dalton, who the team has yet to place on injured reserve, is week-to-week, according to Bears head coach Matt Nagy. As for Fields, he dinged his hand a bit at the end of Chicago’s Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and while x-rays were negative and it’s not broken, the team may be exercising extreme caution with its coveted first-round pick.

Nagy Has Left Week 4 Starter Up in the Air

Fields is fresh from his first career start, and considering he was sacked a whopping nine times by the Browns defense, it’s no surprise he was a bit beat up after the game. With some medical experts expecting Dalton to be out at least a few weeks into October, it’s legitimate to wonder whether the Red Rifle may be headed to IR. Nagy has said that shouldn’t be the case, but the Bears coach hasn’t exactly been upfront about the team’s injury issues this season, so we’ll see what happens.

After revealing x-rays were negative on Fields’ throwing hand, the Bears coach was asked whether the rookie would make his second consecutive start, or whether third-stringer Nick Foles might be a possibility. “They’re all three under consideration right now,” Nagy said on September 27, via NBC Sports. “We know where Nick’s at health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy.”

Considering Chicago is looking at several QBs, a subsequent roster move or practice squad addition may be in the team’s near future.

