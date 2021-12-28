Bears WR Allen Robinson Details Sudden, Significant Weight Loss

The Chicago Bears have been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks, but wide receiver Allen Robinson may have been hit harder than most.

The Bears wideout was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on December 16 and activated on December 27, missing two games over that span. When speaking with the media for the first time since returning, A-Rob revealed just how significant his battle with the virus has been, noting he’s nowhere near feeling like himself yet.

“Still just still kind of fighting through,” Robinson said on December 28. “In the last 10 days I’ve just kind of been trying to get weight back, you know, just getting over being sick.”

Robinson Revealed He Lost 10 Pounds in His 11-Day Absence

The veteran WR said that while he experienced many of the same symptoms that are common amongst individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, he also lost 10 pounds in the 11 days he was out, which is alarming for any athlete.

“Kind of a little bit of everything, being sick with a fever, losing about 10 pounds,” Robinson said, detailing his symptoms. “So now it’s just trying to figure out where my lungs are at as far as conditioning-wise and stuff like that. It’s been 10 days of trying to figure out how to get better.”

He also talked about the mindset he has tried to have while recovering.

“It’s one of those things where, from everything I’ve been hearing, it’s just, it can kinda hit guys many different ways. So I wasn’t surprised. I just was trying to figure out what I could do to try to get better, to try to feel better.”

“It was a beast,” Robinson added about COVID-19. “It hasn’t been easy. It’s not going to be easy, but just trying to continue to find a way.”

A-Rob Talks About Possibly Playing His Final Game at Soldier Field

With just two games left in the regular season, the Bears host the New York Giants at Soldier Field Week 17 before finishing their 2021 campaign off on the road Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, and many have postulated he’ll be playing elsewhere after what can only be described as a disappointing season in Chicago.

Robinson is on pace to have career-lows in receiving yards (353) and catches (32), and he only has one touchdown reception on the season. Other than his 2017 campaign, where he tore his ACL Week 1 and missed the entire year, he has never been less productive. He has missed five games on the season after battling both COVID and a hamstring injury, so hopefully he can find his footing soon.

He should be on the field against the Giants January 2, which would be his first action since December 12.

