Significant Questions Raised About Bears’ WR Allen Robinson’s Injury

It has been an unconventional year to say the least for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.

The most unorthodox aspect to the talented wideout’s season so far is that his numbers are way down from previous years. After catching 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six scores last season, A-Rob has just 30 catches for 339 yards and one touchdown in nine games. The Bears had targeted him over 150 times in each of the previous two seasons, but he has just 50 targets so far this year with only six games remaining.

Another difference is missed time. After playing in 15+ games in each of the last two seasons, Robinson hasn’t played since Week 9, when the Bears lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 8. Durability has always been one of A-Rob’s strengths, and he has played through numerous ailments since arriving in the Windy City. But considering Chicago decided to pass on a contract extension, slapping the franchise tag on him instead, Bryan Perez of The Draft Network thinks it’s worth asking whether Robinson might be thinking about free agency next season instead of his remaining six games with the Bears.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Robinson Has Been ‘Ironman’ Over His Career

Other than the torn ACL he sustained Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, Robinson hasn’t missed many games due to injury over his eight years in the league. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue, and has been out nearly a month. This has Perez is wondering what’s up.

“Yes, players get hurt, but Robinson has been something of an ironman over the last two years in Chicago, appearing in all 32 games. So, it’s fair to wonder what’s going on with him, considering unrestricted free agency is coming at season’s end,” Perez wrote on December 2, adding that Chicago’s inability to lock the wideout down long term could be playing into things.

“If a team isn’t going to commit to a player, maybe that player—once a season is basically lost—should think long and hard about protecting future earnings (i.e. not rushing back from injury) for a club that isn’t going anywhere and that isn’t willing to invest in him. Fans hate the idea of a player putting his own interests over the team’s, but this might be where we’re at with Robinson at this point,” Perez added.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Have We Seen the Last of Allen Robinson in Chicago?

Perez says if A-Rob plays in the team’s Week 13 home game against the Arizona Cardinals on December 5, it’s a good sign the receiver will play in the remaining weeks. If not, however, Robinson’s status could become even cloudier.

“Don’t be surprised if this becomes the new normal for No. 12 as the season comes to a close. Hamstring injuries can legitimately linger for weeks, and maybe that’s really what’s happening here. But they can also be an easy out for a player who’s looking to avoid unnecessary punishment before getting paid. Robinson’s most valuable asset is his body. His priority will be protecting it, and there’s nothing the Bears can do about it,” Perez wrote.

The emergence of second-year receiver Darnell Mooney hasn’t helped Robinson’s production, as he has seen Mooney take over the spot of WR1. Mooney leads the team in targets (83), catches (46), yards (694) and receiving TDs (three), and if A-Rob doesn’t play much more this season, it’s looking like his days are definitely numbered in Chicago.

There’s zero reason to doubt that Robinson is dealing with a nagging hammy issue, but his situation certainly bears watching, pun intended.

READ NEXT: NFL Insider Drops Bomb: Bears Could Pursue Super Bowl-Winning HC