Ex-Teammate of Justin Fields Would ‘Love’ to Play for Packers

Justin Fields is about to see two of his favorite college targets join him in the pros — but it would take a miracle for either Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson fall to the second round, where the Chicago Bears have their first selection in the 2022 NFL draft at No. 39 overall.

The two wideouts were the primary targets for Fields during the 2019-20 seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and now, both are expected to be first-round selections when the draft kicks off on April 28.

Olave had 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games last season, and 98 catches for 1,569 yards and 19 scores in the 20 games Fields was his quarterback. Wilson caught 70 passes in 2021 for 1,058 yards and 12 scores, and he had 1,155 yards and 11 TDs on 73 receptions when Fields was under center.

With the NFL scouting combine officially underway, teams are meeting with potential draft prospects — and it looks as though Olave has caught the eye of the Bears’ biggest rival.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Olave Has ‘Great Meeting’ With Green Bay Packers

Per SB Nation’s Acme Packing Company, Olave had a “great meeting” with the Green Bay Packers, with the talented receiver noting he felt “great energy.” He also mentioned he would love to play for a storied franchise like the Packers.

Ohio State WR Chris Olave said he had a great meeting with the Packers on Monday evening. Said there was "great energy" in the meeting and he would love to be a part of a legendary organization. — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) March 2, 2022

The Packers currently have three receivers under contract for 2022: Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Juwann Winfree. Rico Gafford and Chris Blair have inked reserve/future deals, and Green Bay’s top wideout, All-Pro Davante Adams, is a free agent who is likely going to receive the franchise tag. Thus, adding weapons at wideout for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is something the team will focus on.

If the Packers are finally going to draft a wide receiver in the first round — which is something they haven’t done since 2002 when they picked Javon Walker at No. 20 — Olave would be an excellent choice. He may not be around when they’re up at No. 28, however. The former OSU wideout has had a standout performance at the combine so far, wowing with an unofficial 4.26 40-yard dash:

Here’s the video: Ohio State WR Chris Olave runs a 4.26 40-yard dash. Sheeeesh. pic.twitter.com/XEutsRwcaN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Olave on Fields: ‘Great Player, Great Dude’

Where Olave is selected in the draft remains a question mark, but it’s clear he’s going to be highly-coveted after his 40-yard dash set Twitter afire. Would he ever want to play with Fields again?

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Olave said at the combine on March 2, per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports. “Having him in college as my quarterback, I know what he can do on-and-off the field and I know how hard he works. I feel like we’re very similar in ways and I feel like we can complement each other if we do end up on the same team.”

“Justin is a great player, great dude and I can’t wait see his career take off,” he added.

For his part, Fields had something to say about Olave’s blazing speed at the combine:

Wilson also had an impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds, so it’s likely he’ll be snagged in the first round, as well.

🤯 Chris Olave: 4.26 40 🤯 Garrett Wilson: 4.37 40 These Ohio State WRs are DIFFERENT💨 pic.twitter.com/wkzfi0tbnJ — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022

Like Olave, Wilson wouldn’t mind a reunion with his former QB. “If that would happen, that would be awesome,” Wilson said at the combine, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “I haven’t really thought about where I’d be playing. Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely to link back up with Justin at the NFL level would be a dream come true, for sure.”

It would also be a dream for Bears fans, which is likely what it’ll remain.

READ NEXT: Potential Bears Cap Casualty Sends Message: ‘Can’t Wait to Snap on Everybody’