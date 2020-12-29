Bears WR Goes Viral for Insane Practice Habits: [WATCH]

Rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been one of the most exciting players to watch on the Chicago Bears offense this season. One of three fifth-round picks for Chicago this year, Mooney has proven to be one of the draft’s biggest steals. So far the young wideout has checked all the boxes: His speed is undeniable and a definite asset, his route-running has been exceptional and his hands have been magnetic (Mooney just dropped his first and only pass of the season last week in Jacksonville).

That lone drop seems to have ticked Mooney off in a big way, however, and it looks like he’s putting in extra time working on his pass-catching as a result. A video initially shared on Twitter by Chicago Sports Performance Doctor Michael Tal Risher has now gone viral, and it says a great deal about the kind of player the Bears have in Mooney.

Dr. Risher, who has worked with several Bears players, including David Montgomery and Allen Robinson, shared a video of Mooney putting in work with a Jugs machine, which isn’t unusual. What was unusual? Mooney’s location during the workout.

Viral Video Shows Mooney Using Jugs Machine to Catch Passes in Hallway

Mooney, who broke the Bears’ rookie record for receiving yards in a single season just a few weeks ago, has 50 catches for 538 yards and four touchdowns in 15 appearances this season. While his stat line isn’t overly flashy, he has made several impressive catches, and he has established himself as the team’s No. 2 option at wide receiver behind Robinson.

Now, after his latest viral video, he is establishing himself as one of the team’s hardest workers and more unique players. The video shared by Risher features Mooney working out with a Jugs machine either in a hotel or apartment hallway with the caption, “We really take no days off around here:”

Naturally, Twitter went mad over Mooney’s ridiculous work ethic and practice habits:

Matt Nagy Has Had High Praise for Mooney & His Work Ethic All Season

Mooney’s work ethic is seemingly unending, and it’s something head coach Matt Nagy has been praising for months now.

“This kid, like, he never gets tired. It’s unbelievable. The kid just runs and runs and runs. We had to pull back in training camp to not overcook his legs,” Matt Nagy said earlier this season, per NBC Sports. “This kid works hard … on a day off, he’s walking over and trying to get jugs machines in. All the extra work that a lot of rookies don’t do, this kid’s doing it, like, every single day. It’s awesome. We like that, we want to keep that going.”

More recently, Nagy discussed how he and the team weren’t sure Mooney would be ready for the bright lights of the NFL as a fifth rounder out of Tulane — only to see immediately just how ready the rookie was.

“We weren’t sure in Week 1 against the Detroit were the lights going to be too big for Mooney coming from where he came from,” Nagy said. “He’s obviously shown that they’re not.”

