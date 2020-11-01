Bears WR Sucker Punches Saints Defender, Gets Ejected: [WATCH]

Chicago Bears wideout Javon Wims was ejected midway through the third quarter of the Bears Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Wims approached Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after a play on offense was over and punched him — twice — in the helmet. Wims was penalized, ejected, and he’ll likely be facing a fine.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson didn't even react to Javon Wims' first punch maybe because he was wearing a helmet when he was punched
What the hell is Javon Wims thinking here with a punch to the head?pic.twitter.com/bEWViPgjQ7
Javon Wims throws punch (via @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/Qb03Rb8HyT
Hitting other players in the helmet seems to be a thing Wims does — he got into fisticuffs in training camp last season, when he hit then-Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara in the helmet during a practice scrimmage.
Jogging my training camp memory… Javon Wims threw punches at Prince Amukamara in training camp last year. I remember Amukamara knew not to throw punches back because he punched a helmet in college and got hurt.
Current, Former Bears React to Javon Wims’ Actions
Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who is watching from home due to a torn ACL ending his season, didn’t seem to mind Wims’ actions. Perhaps that’s because Gardner-Johnson was the player who mercilessly ripped the 5-6 back for being short last season.
Juice ONNAT !!! Ion give af
OMG Chauncey Gardner-Johnson mocking Tarik Cohen. pic.twitter.com/b0mgy0bfes
Recently retired guard Kyle Long and former tight end Zach Miller also weighed in:
Cho Ass Up https://t.co/QKzGTdBXm3 pic.twitter.com/ZhMJ5egRKe
Well damn.
