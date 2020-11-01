Bears WR Sucker Punches Saints Defender, Gets Ejected: [WATCH]

Getty WR Javon Wims was ejected for punching an opponent Sunday

Chicago Bears wideout Javon Wims was ejected midway through the third quarter of the Bears Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Wims approached Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after a play on offense was over and punched him — twice — in the helmet. Wims was penalized, ejected, and he’ll likely be facing a fine.

Hitting other players in the helmet seems to be a thing Wims does — he got into fisticuffs in training camp last season, when he hit then-Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara in the helmet during a practice scrimmage.

Current, Former Bears React to Javon Wims’ Actions

Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who is watching from home due to a torn ACL ending his season, didn’t seem to mind Wims’ actions. Perhaps that’s because Gardner-Johnson was the player who mercilessly ripped the 5-6 back for being short last season.

Recently retired guard Kyle Long and former tight end Zach Miller also weighed in:

