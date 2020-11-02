NFL Makes Final Decision About Suspending Bears WR

It didn’t take long for the NFL to reach a decision on Javon Wims’ punishment. The Chicago Bears wide receiver will be suspended for two games for hitting New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson twice in the helmet and causing a mini-fight during Sunday’s game.

Michael Signora, the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Football & International Communications, released the following announcement Monday afternoon via Twitter:

“Javon Wims of the Chicago Bears has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules,” the league’s statement began. “NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(c) which prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s) or hand(s), as well as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Javon Wims of the Chicago Bears has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules. pic.twitter.com/hkNaN6aEpc — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 2, 2020

The league will allow Wims the opportunity to appeal the suspension over the next three days. If upheld, he won’t be eligible to return until November 17, which means he’s miss matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

READ NEXT: New Details Emerge in Incident With Bears WR Javon Wims