Bears WR Marquise Goodwin Takes on New Role as Fashion ‘Ambassador’ [LOOK]

Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is putting his best foot forward, on the field, and off.

Goodwin spoke to Heavy via email this week about his return to football after opting out last season, as well as his unique new role as a Stitch Fix Ambassador. The speedy wide receiver, along with fellow NFL stars Kyle Pitts and Fred Warner, is working with the personal style service with the hope of making personalized shopping experiences more comfortable and special for fans and players alike.

The “Sports Jacket Reimagined Shop” has sports jackets worn by the players (that are sold exclusively on Stitch Fix) and it offers up ideas on what items to pair with the jackets, with the aim of showing men of all shapes and sizes how they can recreate certain players’ looks.

Goodwin (5’9″ and 180 pounds), Pitts (6’6″ and 240 pounds) and Warner (6’3″ and 229 pounds) all differ vastly size-wise — and that’s the point.

“I’m excited to team with Stitch Fix for this campaign because we have a shared appreciation for stylish, well-fitting options,” Goodwin told me, via email.

“Shopping for items like a sports jacket is tricky because it’s difficult to find something that fits well and doesn’t feel restrictive. … The service is all about personalization and helping you discover pieces that match your style, size, and fit preferences. They even launched an innovative new online shopping experience called Stitch Fix Freestyle that does just this, allowing you to directly buy styles and helping you discover new brands and items that fit your unique personal style.”

Goodwin Has Always Been a Fan of Fashion

Goodwin says that clothing and fashion have always been interests of his, but with his busy schedule, it can be difficult to find the time to shop and get items tailored.

“I’ve always been into fashion but between spending time with my family and my game schedule, shopping is low on the priority list and when I do find things I like, the last thing I want to do is get them tailored,” Goodwin said.

“What’s great about Stitch Fix is that because they’re such experts at nailing your fit & size, you can try things on at home and not worry about spending additional time or money on a tailor because the service is so personalized.”

Those who follow the veteran wideout on Instagram are familiar with his penchant for looking dapper:

Goodwin Talks Returning to the Field After Opting Out in 2020

Anyone who watches NFL and NBA players on game day knows how much their personalities can come out in the clothes they wear. Goodwin says that’s all part of the fun. “It is a way to express yourself! It was always fun to see what outfit Cam Newton or Russell Westbrook would decide to wear to a sporting event,” he added, while also making an important distinction:

“Whether it’s my game day outfit or looks I wear in my downtime, I think it’s important to embrace a style that makes you feel confident.”

When I asked the Bears receiver who the best-dressed player on the team is, he replied:

“It has to be me!”

Goodwin also told me that while his decision to opt out last season was a difficult one, he has no regrets — but he is glad to be back on the playing field. “I do love the game and while sitting out last year was tough, it was the best decision for me and my family,” Goodwin said. “I am happy to be back out there this year and competing for such a great organization in front of the best fans out there!”

The veteran receiver also had nothing but praise for both Chicago quarterbacks, Justin Fields and Andy Dalton. “Both Justin and Andy are awesome guys and are great to work with. They are both so supportive of each other and will each do whatever it takes to help our team win football games,” he said.

You can follow Marquise on Instagram here, while learning more about Stitch Fix and how to re-create the looks of NFL players here.

