Ex-Bears Wide Receiver Signs With AFC East Squad

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Rodney Adams has found a new home.

Adams was signed to a reserve/future contract by the New York Jets on January 13, the Jets announced via their official website.

The 27-year-old wideout spent the 2020 season on Chicago’s practice squad, and a breakout preseason resulted in Adams making the 53-man roster for the first time this season — only to be cut a day later. He spent the bulk of the year on the practice squad again, and was elevated to the active roster for Chicago’s Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

A fifth-round draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, Adams actually retired from the game a year after he entered the league, and didn’t return until he was reinstated in January of 2020. The Bears gave him his first opportunity after the brief retirement, and now, he’ll have another one in New York with young QB Zach Wilson.

Adams Stood Out in 2021 Preseason

Adams led all Bears WRs in receptions and yardage during the 2021 preseason, finishing with 10 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in three games, including this memorable 73-yard touchdown from Dalton in the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

WHAT A GRAB! Andy Dalton hits Rodney Adams for a 73-yard score ⚡️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/7YXMG4VV8q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 21, 2021

He showed flashes of play-making ability with plays like this:

Rodney Adams with the incredible catch over a defender. First deep ball completion for Justin Fields. 💪 📽️ @NFL pic.twitter.com/l3oO2irMdf — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) August 14, 2021

And he also developed a solid chemistry with rookie quarterback Justin Fields during training camp and the preseason:

Not only was this throw by Justin Fields gorgeous, but impressive catch by Rodney Adams as well. #Bears pic.twitter.com/nCz9Xst7UH — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) August 3, 2021

Many were surprised when he got such limited opportunities during the regular season, appearing in just the one game despite top wideout Allen Robinson being injured for a good portion of the season. It’s not a shock to see the talented receiver get a shot from another team after the Bears chose not to re-sign him at season’s end.

Adams’ Fight & Determination Stood Out Last Fall

In addition to the Vikings, Adams has also spent time on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, so the Jets will be his fourth team. Based on what we saw from him during the 2021 preseason, you can expect an all-out effort to make the squad.

“For guys who won’t see that much playing time, it’s important to just show what you can do,” Adams said back on August 25. “Show your abilities. Even if it’s like a small thing, like a hitch, show how good you can run that hitch and get open. Some people they aren’t going to make it. I say don’t get down because there’s 32 teams, there’s more leagues out there you can go to. Just keep fighting. If you keep fighting, something’s going to work out.”

“He’s got speed,” ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy said about Adams in August, per Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports. “He’s got consistent hands. He’s learning the offense and he’s growing fast at that pace, like he’s understanding the conversions and what we do. And he cares. He cares. And he’s a great teammate. So he’s got a lot of strong qualities. …You root for guys like that.”

