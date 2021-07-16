No-Brainer Trade Proposal Would Land Ben Simmons with Bulls

Lets face it. Were going to hear a ton of Ben Simmons rumors until the Philadelphia 76ers trade him or say he is off the market. Until the Chicago Bulls find their next point guard, expect them to be attached to their share of the rumors.

The Latest Trade Proposal

Ever since Simmons flamed put in the postseason and took the majority of the blame for the 76ers’ upset loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the mercurial 24-year-old (he turn 25 on July 20) has been arguably the biggest name in NBA trade speculation.

Simmons is a 6’10” All-Star point guard with outstanding athleticism, but tons of issues with shooting. Even with his flaws, he is a nightly threat for a triple-double, and there is no question putting him on the floor with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic would instantly make the Bulls a playoff team, and perhaps a contender.

That said, acquiring him would cost the Bulls a great deal of assets. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley hatched this deal that seems like a no-brainer for Chicago if given the opportunity to pull the trigger.

Here is the deal:

Chicago Bulls receive: Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers receive: Lauri Markkanen (sign-and-trade), Coby White, Tomas Satoransky and 2025 first-round pick (top-three protected)

While the Sixers could decide Ben Simmons’ stock fell too far to trade him now, his public playoff flop and the team’s reactions to it felt like a point of no return. They shouldn’t give him away for 25 cents on the dollar, obviously, but they could see value in converting him into multiple players who better fit their roster. The Bulls should be ready to pounce if that happens. Their deadline deal for Nikola Vucevic showed a desire to win sooner than later, and if they’re planning to give Zach LaVine the max (or something close to it), they need to get his supporting cast up to speed. Simmons offers elite defensive versatility and a special combination of size and vision. His inability to shoot is a worry, but it could be less concerning in Chicago since Vooch maximizes the spacing as a stretch 5. This trade only works if Philadelphia believes in Lauri Markkanen and Coby White, but that could definitely happen. Markkanen is a sweet-shooting 7-footer who has shown an ability to score in bunches, and White would answer Philly’s call for an off-the-dribble perimeter scorer. Throw in Tomas Satoransky as a ball-moving glue guy and a future first to spend in a separate swap, and the Sixers could bite.

Quite honestly, it is hard to believe, no other team would come up with a better trade offer to pry Simmons away from Philly.

76ers Have Started Listening to Trade Calls

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 76ers have already started listening to trade offers for Simmons.

Dows that mean he’ll be dealt? No, but it does add some fuel to the fire and give teams like the Bulls hope, if Simmons is on their radar for next season’s roster.

