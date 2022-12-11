The Chicago Bulls are in a tough spot. At 11-15, which puts them below the Miami Heat for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference standings, they can either ride it out with this squad or they can start over. If they went the latter option and managed to get a top-four pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, they wouldn’t have to surrender it to the Orlando Magic

Chris Vernon of The Ringer explained on “The Mismatch” why he does not believe tanking is the right way to go for the Bulls.

“Even if you decide (to tank), there’s going to be how many teams worse than them?” Vernon asked. “I just don’t think you can win that race, and then what?”

Vernon went on to say that from his experience, teams typically do better when they improve on the good standing they have rather than starting over.

“I’m always the ‘it’s easier to build from the middle’ because I paid attention to the way this has gone with the league and how these teams have been able to get better and have attained these guys than it is from trading it for flotsam,” Vernon said.

Play

Video Video related to analyst argues why bulls should not tank 2022-12-11T21:33:15-05:00

If the Bulls traded away their best players with the intention of trying to keep their top-four protected 2023 first round pick away from the Orlando Magic, the highest lottery odds they’ll have to get the number one pick – if they have among the worst three records in the league – is 14 percent.

Bulls Not Interested in Russell Westbrook

If the Bulls intend to start over, one possible option potentially at their behest is trading with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers could potentially offer Westbrook for the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Zach Lowe of ESPN said on “The Lowe Post” podcast that the Lakers and Bulls have “100 percent” held talks regarding Westbrook, DeRozan, and Vucevic in a potential trade.

However, it appears perhaps the Bulls aren’t interested in taking the $47.1 million Westbrook is slated to make this season.

“While the Lakers might be looking to make a big trade and have their eyes on the Bulls’ roster, the feeling isn’t mutual,” Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has no interest in acquiring Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract, even if it means adding draft picks.”

Zach LaVine Not Available Via Trade

While detailing what the Bulls’ options are, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that the Bulls have not made LaVine available to acquire on the trade market.

“Chicago could also look to move LaVine (after Jan. 15), who re-signed on a five-year, $215.2 million contract this summer. His name hasn’t buzzed yet on the rumor mill, but Chicago could find willing suitors if it made the two-time All-Star available,” Pincus said.

Pincus went on to say that teams are keeping a close eye on the Bulls because they believe it’s time for the Bulls to start over.

“Everyone is watching Chicago very closely,” an NBA source told Pincus. “They’re so poorly constructed, they need to blow it up.”