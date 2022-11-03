Bulls Linked to Hometown Superstar in Potential Trade: Sources

With a 5-4 record, the Chicago Bulls are in a pretty good place. They were missing Zach LaVine for three of their four games, and with him in the lineup, they are 4-2 this season. But what if they decided they wanted to upgrade and bring in a hometown kid?

Sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports speculated that if the Los Angeles Lakers get fed up with Anthony Davis, Chicago would be the top landing spot.

“But the one thing I’ve said, if they were to make a deal, would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine,” a Western Conference GM told Deveney. “Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he want to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron, and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be?”

Anthony Davis is averaging 2.4 steals per game (3rd in the NBA) and 2.0 blocks per game (6th in the NBA) 🔒 pic.twitter.com/pu5Jz5hH1k — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2022

So far this season, Davis has appeared in six of the Lakers’ seven games and is playing 35.7 minutes per game. The big man is averaging 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. He’s shooting 52.3% from the field and 18.2% from distance (on just 1.8 three-point attempts per game).

Meanwhile, LaVine has found much more consistent success, appearing in six games and playing 33.0 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 41.6% shooting from the field and 43.5% shooting from deep.

Lakers Heavily Invested in Davis

While the Bulls would reportedly be a top destination for Davis if the Lakers were to grow tired of his presence, that doesn’t seem to be the case. They traded a lot of assets to bring him to LA and won a title with him on the roster.

The GM noted that as long as Rob Pelinka is in charge, Davis is staying with the Lakers.

“I don’t think they’re going to get to that point as long as Rob is there because the deal to get AD was his,” the West GM told Deveney. “And look, they won a title, and they have AD, but it has not worked out the way they hoped. Brandon Ingram is a great player, Josh Hart is a really good one, Lonzo Ball can’t stay healthy, but he has been good when he is out there. They gave up picks, too. So they’re not looking to move on from AD, there’s too much invested in him.”

Anthony Davis has been the best defender in the league so far this season. He was even better defensively in 2020. One of the best defensive seasons I've ever seen — Josh Toussaint (@josh2saint) November 3, 2022

Since he joined the Lakers, Davis has made the playoffs in two of his three full seasons there. The first was the year of The Bubble, where the Lakers won the title. The season after that, they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, dealing with a multitude of injuries along the way. And then last year, they failed to make the Play-In Tournament.

Davis Connected to Bulls in the Past

This isn’t the first time Davis has been connected to the Bulls. Back in August, a Western Conference executive told Deveney that, while it’s unlikely, a Davis-for-LaVine swap would make a ton of sense for all parties involved.

“The main way it would happen if it was going to happen was to get Davis somewhere he wants to go, and the main place he’d want to go is Chicago, where he’s from,” the executive told Deveney. “Now, some guys do not want to play in their hometown but I think AD would welcome that, he spoke on that before. Doesn’t mean it would happen, they have not gone out and tried to trade him, but there could be something simple like Zach LaVine for AD, you get a pair of guys going to places they really want to be. It would have to wait until January but that would be the deal that makes the most sense if AD is going to change teams.”

LaVine just inked a massive contract extension this summer (five years, $215 million) and Pelinka loves Davis, so it seems as though both players will stay put for now. But if either situation grows restless, this is certainly a deal to watch out for.