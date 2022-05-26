Bulls Linked to $190 Million Superstar as Offseason Trade Target

The Chicago Bulls have some serious decisions to make this offseason. Not only do they have to worry about re-signing Zach LaVine amidst rumors of his departure, but they also need to think about potential improvements to the roster.

After a hot start this past season, Chicago cooled off, finishing the season 46-36, which was good for sixth in the Eastern Conference. That finish marked their first trip back to the postseason in five years, so it’s certainly nothing to scoff at, but the Bulls have higher aspirations.

As they eventually dip their toes in the trade market, they could have their eyes on some big fish. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the dream target for the Bulls should be Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

The eight-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this past season on 53.2% shooting from the field and 18.6% shooting from three-point range. However, thanks to a multitude of injuries, he only appeared in 40 games.

This isn’t the first time the Bulls have been connected to Davis, either. Not too long ago, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an Eastern Conference GM who mentioned Chicago’s potential interest in the big man.

Bulls Would ‘Bend Over Backwards’ For Davis

Deveney spoke to the GM about Davis’ trade value after his struggle-filled season. Despite the injuries and poor shooting numbers, Davis is still viewed as an elite talent, and the Bulls would love to get their hands on him.

“It’s crazy. Look, it is beauty in the eye of the beholder. But he is an elite talent and he is 29 years old,” the GM told Deveney. “Everybody wants him, everybody thinks that if they get their hands on him, they can keep him healthy, etc., etc. Now, can you get the kind of offer the Lakers gave up when they traded for him (in 2019)? No, of course not. But a team like Chicago, where he is from, they would bend over backwards to get him.”

Davis was born and raised in Chicago, so joining the Bulls would be a homecoming story for him. However, getting him to Chicago would be no easy feat. The Bulls would likely have to part ways with stars and young players to appease the Lakers, and that’s if they’re interested in trading him at all.

Hometown Heroes: Derrick Rose in 2008

Dwyane Wade in 2016

Jabari Parker in 2018

Anthony Davis in 2020? Chicago Bulls have been consistently adding hometown heroes to this team. Will we continue the trend and sign Anthony Davis in 2020? pic.twitter.com/GCILHXNR8x — Chicago Bulls Rumors (@chicagobullsbot) July 14, 2018

In his article, Buckley suggested a couple of potential packages the Bulls could send the Lakers.

Two Potential Packages for LaVine

The first option Buckley brought up as a package for Davis is Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams. This would probably be a low-ball offer from the Lakers’ point of view. Vucevic is coming off his least productive season in years, while Williams has been fighting through injuries and barely played last season.

Buckley’s second, more likely option is a sign-and-trade deal involving LaVine. The two-time All-Star has reportedly been enamored with the Lakers, and Los Angeles has been brought up as a potential destination for LaVine. Although, trading Davis probably isn’t what the Lakers had in mind.

Zach LaVine to the Lakers. Make it happen! pic.twitter.com/frNLflIkZW — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) May 24, 2022

Trading for Davis would be the biggest move the Bulls have made in years. It doesn’t look like the Lakers will be interested in moving him this summer, but expect the Bulls to come knocking if he does become available.