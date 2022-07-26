Bulls Guard ‘is Having a Monster Offseason’: Report

After retooling their roster last offseason, the Chicago Bulls made the playoffs for the first time in five years. And while they were eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks, it was still a major sign of progress and one that they have been building on this summer.

Chicago re-signed star guard Zach LaVine to a massive extension and brought back forward Derrick Jones Jr. as well. On top of that, they brought in big man Andre Drummond and signed veteran guard Goran Dragic, too.

The players already on their roster should be able to improve, too. One player who fans should keep an eye out for is soon-to-be sophomore guard Ayo Dosumu. According to NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson on the Bulls Talk Podcast, Dosunmu is having a phenomenal offseason.

“I keep hearing from multiple people that Ayo Dosunmu is having a monster offseason.”

“I keep hearing from multiple people that Ayo Dosunmu is having a monster offseason,” Johnson stated on the July 26 edition of the show. Dosunmu, the now 22-year-old guard who Chicago selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, emerged as a crucial part of the Bulls’ rotation this past season.

To hear that Dosunmu is putting in the work to improve this offseason should be music to Bulls fans’ ears. With rumors swirling that the Bulls could look to trade Coby White, Dosunmu should have a fairly prominent place in Chicago’s rotation again next season, too. And if he comes back with an improved game, that will almost be a given.

In fact, Dosunmu has been so impressive that Bleacher Report listed him as an “underrated player.”

Dosunmu’s Season Was Taken ‘for Granted’

On July 23, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Reported wrote an article that detailed the “most underrated player” on every NBA team. For the Bulls, Buckley listed Dosunmu, saying that his rookie season was underappreciated.

“Ayo Dosunmu’s first-year effort didn’t fly completely off the radar—he did snag a spot on the All-Rookie second team—but we might have all taken it for granted. What he did was not normal; he was just so smooth in his execution that he made it appear as such,” Buckley wrote.

On Saturday, Ayo Dosunmu hosted a community block party in Bronzeville's Metcalfe Park to celebrate the life of his best friend, Darius Brown. "He's been here with me every bit and piece of my journey."@AyoDos_11 | @OutreachBright | #JL4L pic.twitter.com/yTskruOvHn — Bulls Community (@bullscommunity) July 24, 2022

In 77 total appearances for the Bulls in his rookie season, Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 52.0% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting from behind the three-point line. As a rookie, the combo guard played 27.4 minutes per contest.

Buckley was also extremely impressed with the guard’s ability to work through adversity.

Dosunmu Earned His Rotation Spot

Toward the beginning of the season, Dosunmu didn’t have a consistent spot in Chicago’s lineup. However, his hard work and impressive play allowed him to move up in the depth chart and earn more and more minutes as the season went on.

“The sink-or-swim test could have drowned him, but he managed to just ride the waves like a young Kelly Slater,” Buckley noted. “Dosunmu didn’t wow with volume, but his efficiency would’ve impressed had it come from a five-year veteran, let alone a rookie second-rounder. He shot 52 percent overall and 37.6 percent from range, and he more than doubled his 1.4 turnovers with 3.3 assists.”

With the Bulls preparing for another run to the playoffs next year, Dosunmu’s continuous improvement will give Chicago a massive boost.