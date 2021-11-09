Social Media Explodes After Bulls Rookie’s Performance

The Chicago Bulls rode a dominant fourth-quarter performance to a come-from-behind 118-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at the United Center. While DeMar DeRozan (28) and Zach LaVine (24) combined for 52 points, rookie Ayo Dosunmu had the best game of his young career to spark the Bulls.

The 21-year-old Chicago native scored 15 points and grabbed 7 rebounds (both career highs) to help push the Bulls to the big win. Dosunmu had a team-high +22 plus/minus rating in 20 minutes of action. After the game, Dosunmu’s teammates took to Instagram to comment on the rookie’s excellent performance. Chicago sports insider Daniel Greenberg tweeted the collection of responses from the Bulls players:

Chicago Bulls players on rookie Ayo Dosunmu: pic.twitter.com/VtGrZ0LhCU — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 9, 2021

Head coach Billy Donovan also joined in on the congratulations during his post-game presser:

Billy Donovan on Ayo Dosunmu: “He’s got the ‘it’ factor” pic.twitter.com/R0tc8dacDL — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 9, 2021

Arturas Karnisovas Fan Club chimed in with some words for Dosunmu:

Give Ayo Dosunmu some respect. 38th overall pick coming in to a team that overhauled its entire roster with stars and veterans, he just gave us the spark we needed to beat the Brooklyn Nets. A kid from Chicago had the United Center on its feet. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/zWs96mV6pt — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) November 9, 2021

Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score talks about finding Dosunmu some opportunities–even after Coby White returns from injury:

Even when Coby White comes back, #Bulls are going to have to find a way to keep getting Ayo Dosunmu minutes. He has been sparking them so often. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) November 9, 2021

The Chicago Sports Zone points out Dosunmu outscored one of the Brooklyn Nets’ megastars:

Ayo Dosunmu finished with a career high 15 points tonight & he out scored James Harden. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j2ocRgpD9I — The Chicago Sports Zone (@thechisports) November 9, 2021

What Happens When Coby White Returns?

That’s becoming a more intriguing question with each passing day. Dosunmu’s defense and heady play seem to routinely provide the Bulls with a spark. Against the Nets, there were times where the second unit was a bit stagnant and in need of an aggressive playmaker.

Without pause, Dosunmu took on this role for stretches, and he knocked down some big buckets like this one in the process.

Ayo Dosunmu with a new career high 15 points, 7 rebounds, and +22 +- (highest on the team) in a blowout win of the Brooklyn Nets. LETS GO AYO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DoZg9KAqZj — #11 Fighting Illini (@TheIlliniFN) November 9, 2021

Dosunmu’s impact goes beyond the scoring. It actually starts with his defense and scrapiness going for rebounds and lose balls.

Ayo just bullied LaMarcus Aldridge 😂 pic.twitter.com/CfLtruK2xI — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 9, 2021

It’s great to finally enjoy watching the Chicago Bulls; Ayo Dosunmu doing Ayo things 15 pts, 8 Rebounds in 19 minutes. #bulls pic.twitter.com/8VSfR4LxTU — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) November 9, 2021

To put a term or label on Dosunmu, he’s a spark plug. The question is: will Coby White’s offensive punch be a bigger impact on the Bulls’ second unit than Dosunmu’s all-around play. Also, can the two play together, and if so, how will that affect other player’s minutes like Alex Caruso and perhaps even Javonte Green?

If White can prove to be an effective scorer and playmaker, he could make a huge impact, so he’ll have to get his minutes. That said, Dosunmu has been too good to be relegated to a seldom-used reserve, or to be sent to Windy City Bulls for more seasoning.

He’s proven he is ready to play in the NBA right now.

Could Ayo Dosunmu Make Coby White Expendable?

At some point, the Bulls may have to answer this question especially if moving White could bring in a power forward that allows Chicago to play a little more conventional in its starting lineup.

Dosunmu will need to prove he can score more consistently before Chicago can entertain this concept–if it’s even on their radar–but it’s not a concept I’d rule out entirely.

Dosunmu appears to be on an upward trek and he’s simply scratching the surface of what he can be in the NBA.

