Billy Donovan Sounds Off on DeMar DeRozan After Bulls Brutal Loss

The Chicago Bulls are on a bit of a skid. They’ve lost two games in a row to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, both of which came down to the wire. The two losses saw their record dip below .500, as they are now 5-6 on the season.

After their most recent loss to the Raptors, head coach Billy Donovan praised the play of star forward DeMar DeRozan.

“The way DeMar played as far as trusting the pass, he plays the right way,” Donovan said. “And I have great respect for him. Because when he does that, it gives other guys a lot of confidence.”

In Chicago’s loss to the Raptors, DeRozan put up 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 0-of-1 shooting from three-point range.

The 20-point performance followed a 46-point explosion against the Celtics, where DeRozan got to the free-throw line 22 times (making 20 of them). That being said, Donovan stressed the importance of other players stepping up around DeRozan.

“This is what I was talking about from an identity standpoint and stylistically how we need to play,” Donovan said. “We’ve still got to be able to generate good shots. We can’t be a team where if DeMar isn’t getting 35, it’s going to be hard for us to win.”

DeRozan Sounds Off on Raptors Coach

Before his time with the Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan established himself as one of the best players in Raptors history. And while he never played under Nick Nurse when he was a head coach, he did play under Nurse while he was an assistant from 2013 to 2018.

After the game on Sunday, DeRozan praised Nurse for how unorthodox he is.

“He’s very [spontaneous],” DeRozan said. “Like, how he played me, the schemes he comes up with. There were times it seemed like he was putting one bigger body in after another. That’s just him, so unorthodox how he does everything. It kind of makes you think a little bit. That’s always been Nick.”

Nurse’s strategies worked wonders, as DeRozan attempted just nine shots, which tied his low for the season. By taking the ball out of DeRozan’s hands, Nurse forced other Bulls players to step up. And while guys like Nikola Vucevic (18 points) and Goran Dragic (16 points) did that, it wasn’t enough.

Nurse Discusses DeRozan’s Free Throws

With 10:22 in the first quarter, Nurse used a challenge to contest a call against Fred VanVleet, who was whistled for a foul on DeRozan. It was a very early challenge, as coaches get just one per game, but he won it.

After the game, Nurse said that he knew VanVleet didn’t touch DeRozan, and he didn’t want a repeat of the 22-free-throw-attempt performance the Bulls star had against Boston.

“I’m glad we won it, first of all. I clearly saw Fred didn’t touch him. So that was one thing,” Nurse said. “I didn’t want him to get in early foul trouble and DeMar’s a great player and he shot 22 free throws in his last game. I was hoping that it wasn’t going to be a foul every time he drove in there. So I was also trying to set that tone.”

While DeRozan is capable of putting together top-notch performances, the rest of the Bulls need to give him some help when he needs it.