Bulls Coach Sends Strong Message on Zach LaVine Ahead of Preseason

With point guard Lonzo Ball undergoing another knee surgery — one that’ll likely require an extended recovery and rehab period — the dream of a Chicago Bulls season sans injury problems has died on the vine. And Ball isn’t even the only player coming off of a procedure.

Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May as well. And while several months have passed since he went under the knife, and the baller has been an active participant during training camp, a segment of the Windy City faithful have been understandably concerned about the situation.

In addition to the Ball’s seemingly endless saga killing the mood, LaVine just so happens to be fresh off of inking a five-year, $215 million extension. So, yeah — not the guy you want to see having any kind of chronic knee problems.

According to the latest update from Bulls coach Billy Donovan, though, things look to be headed in a great direction for LaVine.

Donovan Says LaVine Has Had a Spring in His Step

Play

Zach LaVine outlines his expectations for Bulls season | Unfiltered | NBC Sports Chicago Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine joined Unfiltered with David Kaplan to preview the 2022-23 NBA season. Specifically, what are the Chicago Bulls expectations heading into the season. And what are LaVine's expectations of himself. LaVine talks about life as a father, improving his golf game in the offseason, the Bulls' defensive strategy under Billy Donovan.… 2022-09-27T00:29:28Z

Donovan couldn’t help but gush over the imposing visage LaVine has struck at camp thus far, not to mention the things he has actually been able to do on the court.

“The first thing that stood out to me is that he looks really strong, physically,” Donovan said after practice on Friday, via NBC Sports Chicago. “He’s put, to me, good size on, good strength, he looks really explosive. He looks like a different player, to me, during training camp.”

It’s an encouraging development when one considers what the last several months have been like for LaVine. And one that probably bodes well for what he can bring to the table this season.

“Like, last year’s training camp, he started off great. I think as the season went on obviously the knee and the thumb became an issue,” Donovan added. “But I think, physically, when I think about him at the end of last season to where he is now, I think he’s got his athleticism, his bounce and his pop back.”

Over his final five appearances of the regular season, LaVine averaged just 19.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting a mediocre 43.1% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range.

He also had some DNPs down the stretch, one of which came in the Bulls’ ill-fated playoff elimination game.

LaVine Has Been Satisfied With His Progress, Too

For his part, LaVine remarked that he’s in a good place physically at the moment. However, he made no bones about the fact that he had to take it easy throughout the offseason and that he now finds himself playing catch-up as a result.

“I feel good,” LaVine declared after practice on Saturday. “Obviously, I’m going to take training camp this year to pretty much get back into it. It’s the first time I really had to do that, because I rehabbed all summer. But I feel really good.

“Training camp has been really good for me. This is my first live action. I actually surprised myself a little bit, how I was feeling. I thought I was going to have to work my way in a little bit more. But I’ve been playing pretty good.”