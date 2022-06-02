Bulls Linked to $73 Million Sharpshooter in Offseason Trade Proposal

The Chicago Bulls have some work to do this summer. In addition to ensuring that Zach LaVine returns to the Windy City, they need to be focused on improving their roster. While they may have made the playoffs this year, Chicago undoubtedly has bigger things in mind.

With free agency, the NBA Draft, and the trade market at their disposal, there will be plenty of ways for the Bulls to improve. However, considering only have the 18th pick in the draft and will have no cap space to work with, the trade market looks to be their best pathway to roster enhancement.

One recent trade proposal would see them land a veteran sharpshooter.

Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune wrote an article detailing one trade the Utah Jazz could make with every team. For the Bulls, he suggested a deal that would land them 33-year-old forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Here’s the full proposal:

Bulls receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Jazz receive: Alex Caruso, Coby White

In his explanation, Walden noted that this deal would help one side improve on offense and the other improve on defense.

Bogdanovic Suits Major Need For Bulls

Walden stated that this deal would improve Chicago’s perimeter shooting, while the Jazz would be getting some defensive help on the perimeter while simultaneously taking a chance on a young point guard.

“Chicago finds a way to add some needed shooting. Utah is able to get younger, add one of the league’s underrated perimeter defenders, and also take a chance on a young PG who’s an ex-lottery pick,” Walden wrote.

Hello Twitter, first thing I see after getting home from work is that the Jazz are imploding the whole team so I am here to manifest Bojan Bogdanovic to the Chicago Bulls for my own selfish reasons.🐂Carry on. — megan (@megan_html) May 10, 2022

This past season, Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 45.5% shooting from the field and 38.7% shooting from deep. He played in 69 games, averaging 30.9 minutes.

Meanwhile, Caruso missed a good chunk of the season with a wrist injury, but when he was healthy, averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. As for White, he put up 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Trading Caruso away would worsen Chicago’s already-subpar defense, so that likely isn’t on their agenda. However, parting ways with White is a very real possibility.

Bulls ‘Likely’ to Trade White This Offseason

According to Jim Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, there’s good chance that Chicago chooses to trade White this summer in an attempt to add more shooting to the roster.

“All eyes, meanwhile, will be on White and what the Bulls decide to do with him. He’s up for an extension if they want to make that leap now, but they more likely will look to trade him for the right piece — namely, an outside shooter who is more consistent.” Cowley reported.

Bogdanovic is a PROBLEM ♨️ He's got 23 PTS, 7-9 from three in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/hrVhrH5F2n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2021

White has played well during his time in Chicago, but with their crowded backcourt, he has quickly become expendable. Lonzo Ball, Caruso, and even Ayo Dosunmu are set to earn minutes over him. Snagging a shooter such as Bogdanovic could be a solid option.

Bogdanovic is set to make roughly $19.5 million next year, but he will be on an expiring contract, meaning it would essentially be a one-year rental. If the Bulls could find a way to get this deal done without including Caruso, then this could be an avenue they should seriously explore.