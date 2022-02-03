Breakout Bulls Rookie Speaks Out on NBA Selection

Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu has put the league on notice in the opportunities he’s been given this season and his play is being recognized. This week he was selected to compete in the Rising Stars competition at the upcoming All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Dosunmu was one of 12 rookies selected for the competition, which will also feature second-year and G-League players. The players will be selected to four teams and then play in a tournament.

Dosunmu’s Play So Far

Despite Dosunmu falling to the 38th pick in the draft, the Bulls rookie is already making an impact. This season he’s averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Dosunmu has also shot the ball well, shooting 53.1% from the field and 43.2% from three.

Since the injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, more has been asked of Dosunmu and he’s been delivering. Over the last ten games, Dosunmu is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in 37.4 minutes per game. His shooting numbers have also gone up with more minutes, making 55.7% from the field and 45.7% from three.

Some of Dosunmu’s analytical numbers are eye-popping as well. According to Cleaning the Glass, Dosunmu ranks fourth in the NBA among combo guards in points per 100 shot attempts at 123.4. He ranks third in effective field goal percentage(61.1%), fourth in two-point percentage(59.7%), and 11th in three-point percentage(42.2%).

Learning Experience

Dosunmu has been described by Bulls head coach Billy Donovan as a “sponge” this season, so it’s no surprise how the rookie is approaching his first all-star experience.

“Being around those guys, I’m asking a ton of questions. I’m going to dissect so many brains,” Dosunmu said. “That’s what I’m excited about. I can tell you that now, I’m going to ask a majority of players a lot of different questions to help myself get better and be a student of the game.”

For the Bulls and their fans, that’s an exciting quote to read. Whenever your best young players are excited to learn more, that can be a great sign for the future. Dosunmu has already formed a tight bond with his veteran teammate DeMar DeRozan and credits him with some of his success in his rookie season.

Ayo Dosunmu was a lottery pick. pic.twitter.com/VZREtPlTpL — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 2, 2022

“That’s my big brother,” said Dosunmu, “he embraces that. Our relationship has gotten tighter, just talking to him through a lot. He definitely has made my rookie season easier to adjust, just giving me so much wisdom, so much advice, knowledge. Even when I make mistakes, I remember one plane ride…the whole three hours he just talked to me and gave me advice and different NBA lessons.”

Dosunmu and Derozan will get more time together at all-star weekend as Derozan was recently selected to start in the all-star game.

If you’re a Bulls fan there’s a lot to like about Dosunmu. He’s originally from Chicago, starred at nearby Illinois in college, and is an exciting young player. Add his thirst for knowledge to the list and the Bulls could have a really good player for years to come.