Bulls Quickly Release Recently Signed Sharpshooter

Welp, that was quick. Just one day after the Chicago Bulls inked Bryce Alford to a non-guaranteed training camp deal, the former UCLA guard has been released per Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

The Chicago Bulls have waived Bryce Alford. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 15, 2021

Briefly, there was talk that Alford’s connections with Bulls head coach Billy Donovan (from their days with the Oklahoma City Thunder) and Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball from UCLA might help him at least find a spot on the club’s G-League team.

As for now, he’s back on the free-agent market. Like Etan Thompson and Daniel Oturu, who were released earlier in the week, Alford could join the Windy City Bulls down the road if he isn’t picked up by another team. Alford is 26 years old, and he’s yet to play in a regular-season NBA game, so he might be running out of opportunities.

Bulls Notes: Patrick Williams is Likely to Be Ready for Preseason Finale

The Bulls will likely have their planned starting five in action for the preseason finale against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Patrick Williams, who missed the first three preseason contests with a severely sprained ankle appears to be on pace to play.

Williams said this to reporters at the Advocate Center on Wednesday, per Sam Smith of NBA.com:

I’m very hopeful, very confident as well (about playing Friday). Sitting out for me is the worst. Definitely not something I want to get used to. Every game since the first preseason game I’ve been kind of asking like, ‘Is today the day? Is today the day?’ But I’m just trusting them. Don’t want to rush it back and get hurt again and now you’re out for another two, three, four weeks. Just trusting them. They’ve been around this game and the league a lot longer than I have. Although I’m young and I feel like I can play again, just trusting them and their expertise. It’s not a clear cut answer. I wish it was. I wish I could say yeah (I’m playing) and mean it 100 percent. But it’s just a day by day thing, seeing how I react to practices and workout days. These preseason games that I’ve missed have been killing me. I’m not really a guy that gets injured. I’m not an injury-prone guy. So missing any games, watching them fight, it never sits well with me. Just relying on my youthfulness. And then the staff we have over there. It’s all about kind of how I’m feeling, how my ankle reacts from practice days and workout days, things like that. So there’s really no timetable to exactly tell when it will be perfect to come back, but it’s just a matter of time and seeing how I react.

Hopefully, Williams can pick up where Javonte Green left off. Green’s energetic and aggressive play on both ends of the floor are part of what Chicago needs Williams to provide.

If Williams can shoot the three with consistency along with being a defensive presence, the Bulls’ ceiling is even higher.

Bulls Notes: Chicago Won’t See Zion Williamson in Home Opener

Per Andrew Lopez of ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson will miss the Chicago Bulls’ home opener on October 22.

Chicago will catch an early-season break by missing Williamson, but the new-look Bulls would probably welcome the opportunity to be challenged. Any tough battle with the Pelicans will likely have to wait on their second regular-season meeting.

