Bulls All-Star has Scary Encounter with Intrusive Fan, Cops Called

First-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine didn’t have the most traditional opening night of his inaugural weekend as a member of the 24-person showcase roster.

After the Chicago Bulls win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the 25-year old guard was prepped to enjoy a few nights at home in the Windy City before traveling down to Atlanta ahead of Sunday’s exhibition.

A loyal fan had other plans, however.

Taking Fandom to a Whole New Level

TMZ Sports is reporting that police were called to his residence on Thursday night after a starry-eyed fan showed up and subsequently refused to leave the property. She was inevitably removed by law enforcement.

Scary situation for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine — cops were called to his home Thursday night after an allegedly obsessed woman showed up at his door and refused to leave. Our law enforcement sources tell us … 25-year-old LaVine was at his residence when the woman arrived. We’re told Zach did not know the woman — but she had traveled from another state demanding to have a conversation with the young superstar. When asked to leave the property, we’re told the woman refused — so cops were called. Once help arrived, we’re told officers took her to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation — she was not formally arrested and has not been charged with a crime.

LaVine is averaging a career-high 28.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.1 steals for Chicago this season. And unfortunately for his late-night caller, he is currently engaged to his longtime girlfriend of eight years.

LaVine Has a Busy Weekend Ahead

Hopefully, the Chicago Bulls’ All-Star can get some rest after Thursday night’s incident. Because he’ll be participating in two of the NBA’s events on Sunday: the three-point contest and the All-Star game itself.

LaVine enters Sunday night’s shootout with a strong chance at bringing home hardware to the Windy City. He’s knocking down a career-high 43 percent of his 8.1 shot attempts from deep, leading the pool in three-point percentage.

He’ll go up against five other contestants, notably two past victors in Stephen Curry and Devin Booker.

As far as the exhibition game, LaVine was “drafted” to Team Durant as the 16th overall pick in the 2021 All-Star Draft, and Kevin Durant’s fourth reserve pick.

He was selected ahead of guys like Julius Randle, Nikola Vucevic, Paul George, and the Utah Jazz’s two All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert; who were notably picked last. LaVine’s been the focal point of a resurging Bulls team, who at the halfway point of the season, are now 16-18 and tied for the eighth-seed in the Eastern Conference.

The three-point contest will follow the skills challenge which is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST. Then Zach LaVine will represent the Chicago Bulls in the NBA’s 70th All-Star Game, with tip-off slated for 8:00 PM EST.

Once the All-Star weekend comes to a close, Chicago will have four additional days off before their next matchup. The Bulls will take on the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers on March 11th.

