Bulls Coach Defends Embattled Big Man on Mental Toughness

Nikola Vucevic has found himself shouldering a lot of the blame for the Chicago Bulls’ recent dip in form.

Yet, head coach Billy Donovan doesn’t believe the big man is at fault or that his mindset is part of the problem. You see, in recent weeks, questions have arisen about Vucevic, most notably his mindset, and if it’s suited to smaller market teams rather than a contending team with a rich heritage.

“But in terms of his heart, his mental toughness of being in a bigger market, I have no issues with that. He always responds, and I give him a lot of credit. Anytime he, in his mind, has not played to the level that he’s wanted to play, that guy is in the gym. You don’t have to ask him; you don’t have to beg him to come in there,” Donovan recently told the media.

Most of the criticism levied at Vucevic is due to a dip in production from the big man. Often viewed as one of the better three-point shooting centers, the 31-year-old is currently hitting just 33.2% of his looks, despite taking five attempts per game. Things also look bad on the interior, with a career-low 44.9% conversion rate from the field.

DeRozan on why he backed Vucevic during slump: "I know how hard Vooch works. I would never let a period of time of him struggling depict who he is as a player. He’s a dominant force at his position, one of the most skilled big men inside and out that we have in this league." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 28, 2021

However, Vucevic is no longer a primary option on offense, something the big man had become accustomed to during his time with the Orlando Magic. And with a change in role comes an adjustment period – see the Boston Celtics failed attempts at converting Kemba Walker or Gordon Hayward into third options for proof of this. As such, Vucevic’s shots come in different forms and likely push him to the limits of his comfort zone.

“You also have to realize that, for nine years in his career, when the ball is just being pumped to you all the time, he misses a jump hook the next possession; it’s going to come right back down there. And the next possession. Everything is being played around him,” Donovan said.

Vucevic Facing a New Challenge

“I think his biggest challenge, to me, is he’s just got to let stuff go on himself,” Donovan said, “When he misses a shot in the lane, he’s got to be able to move past that.”

When you’re the first option on a team, defenses hone in on you, and it’s your job to attack the gaps wherever possible. Yet, your role vastly changes as a team’s third or fourth option. No longer are you tasked with spearheading an offense, but rather, facilitating one.

For instance, the threat of Vucevic taking three means that defenders can’t afford to sag off him when he’s roaming the perimeter, which in turn creates valuable space for DeRozan and Lavine to operate in.

Nikola Vucevic is a great model for other traditional big men who may be struggling to adapt to the more space'y NBA. He's proof that you can add and stretch new skills without losing the essence of your game. Young guys like DeAndre Ayton and James Wiseman should study him. — Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) February 6, 2021

“With maybe Zach and DeMar, when you get them in space or you play them in pick-and-roll, get them to the elbows, those guys can really have the ball and can create. I do think he has sacrificed a lot for our team,” Donovan said.

So, while Vucevic’s numbers have indeed decreased this year, his presence on the roster has been vital to the early-season success Chicago has enjoyed.

Bulls Awaiting Full Strength Roster

In another COVID hit season, every team has had their stretches of misfortune, and unfortunately for Chicago, they’re currently navigating their way through theirs at present.

From the Lonzo Ball meniscus injury to the unfortunate wrist fracture of Alex Caruso, the Bulls have entered a stretch of bad luck, directly on the heels of a roster crisis due to the league’s Health and Safety protocols. As such, the Bulls have dropped some winnable games throughout January and will probably struggle for consistency throughout February too.

I don’t think people realize how good the bulls actually are, we’ve managed to stay top 3 in the East with one of the most banged up rosters in the league. Once playoff time rolls around we’ll be one of the most dangerous teams out there pic.twitter.com/djzLmjCVSa — THC🐏 (@Tarheelcasual) February 1, 2022

However, barring any major roadblocks, the Bulls’ core group of players should return to fitness before the playoffs begin, which bodes well for their chances of ending the season on a high note.

For now, Chicago will continue to rely on the trio of Lavine, DeRozan, and Vucevic, which should be enough to keep them around the top of their conference and contending for home-court advantage in the postseason.