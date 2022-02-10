Bulls Could Zero In on Acquiring Former No. 2 Pick With a Buyout Deal: Insider

NBATrade activity has picked up in the NBA this week with Thursday’s trade deadline fast approaching. Even with the moves we’ve seen and the number of rumors that have been swirling, things have still been pretty quiet for the Chicago Bulls.

There have been a couple of rumors about the Bulls, they reportedly inquired on a trade for San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. They also reportedly had an offer on the table for Celtics guard Dennis Schroder. Besides those rumors, there really hasn’t been much talk about the Bulls making a move.

Except, maybe, once the post-deadline buyout market gets running. And apparently, that centers around one player.

Chicago Bulls Injuries

Many speculated that the Bulls’ injuries would lead them to make a trade before the deadline. The team will be without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Patrick Williams for at least another month and the eastern conference standings have gotten crowded.

The Bulls at 33-21, are currently tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They also lead the Philadelphia 76ers by just one game and are just three games ahead of the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

With the Bulls being shorthanded for the foreseeable future it’s fair to question if they can continue to stay near the top of the standings. The speculation has been that the team could explore the trade market to acquire more frontcourt and backcourt depth, however, there is another avenue the Bulls could use.

Possible Buyout Candidate

Another way the Bulls could land some additional help is to wait out the trade deadline and explore the buyout market. The team might already have a player in mind according to Heavy Insiders Sean Deveney and Steve Bulpett.

“They’re not going to have their team together for another month at least and it is probably going to be a little bit longer than that. It’s going to be difficult to get from Point A to Point B for them here. … A guy who has been connected to them going back to when Patrick Williams first got hurt was Marvin Bagley III. They don’t want to give up anything for Marvin Bagley, though, they think he is going to be a buyout candidate,” said Deveney.

“What I’ve been hearing all along on him is that everything points to Chicago waiting for the buyout market. We’ll see how active they are there. I think the Bulls, in terms of what they’ve created with their system, with how those guys are playing together, with how guys are committed to playing with each other, I think the Bulls believe if they can get reasonably whole by the playoffs, they will be able to ramp it up pretty quickly,” said Bulpett.

Bagley was selected second overall in the 2018 draft by the Sacramento Kings. During his career, he’s averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. His numbers have dropped this season down to 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in just 30 games, due to his turbulent relationship with the Kings. The status of Bagley’s relationship with the Kings, is why he could be bought out if they don’t trade him.

Bagley clearly needs a fresh start and that’s something the Bulls could provide him. It would also give him a chance to show that he can be a contributor on a playoff team, which could help him earn a bigger contract.

For the Bulls Bagley would provide them with some depth on the interior, which has been a lean spot for them. He has always been a skilled offensive player and could help take some pressure off of DeMar DeRozan , Zach Lavine, and Nikol Vucevic.

If the Bulls are able to land Bagley through the buyout market it’s a great situation for both parties. It would allow the team to improve the roster without giving up any of their young assets.