Bulls Host Prospect Dubbed ‘Young Rodman’ for Pre-Draft Workout: Report

When the Chicago Bulls pulled the trigger on the trade-deadline blockbuster for All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic, they all but committed to not having a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

After finishing with a 31-41 record, there was some hope (and a 20.2% chance!) that they’d hold on to this year’s first-round pick, as it was top-four protected.

But last week’s Draft Lottery confirmed the Bulls’ fears, as they watched their pick fail to climb into the top-four, landing at eighth overall and thus, going into the hands of the Orlando Magic.

That doesn’t mean the Bulls will be watching idly from home on draft night, however, as they still have a second-round pick, the 38th overall selection.

Several contributing players have been taken as low as 38, and often times lower, across the history of the draft.

So don’t rule out a rookie contributor on next year’s Chicago Bulls.

Not only could they potentially trade for a first-round pick, as explored by Heavy.com’s Brian Mazique, but they could find a ready-to-play prospect at 38th overall.

One prospect who recently worked out for the team could be just that.

Mark Vital Jr. Works Out for Bulls

With the 38th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls are looking at filling either the center or wing rotations.

One recent mock draft had them taking third-year center Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky.

But a recent workout featuring Baylor University’s Mark Vital Jr. could hint at a preference for wing players.

Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates on Twitter) was first with reports of the workout:

NBA draft prospect Mark Vital posted on his Instagram that he is at the Chicago Bulls practice facility. Vital is a guard out of Baylor. He was a three-time All-Big 12 honoree and was named Big 12 All-Defensive team three times. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 16, 2021

Vital Jr. posted a short clip of the Bulls’ practice court to his Instagram story on Thursday, and added: “Ain’t this crazy how I’m compared to Rodman only to be in the same building as him.”

The senior forward is citing his do-it-all approach on the defensive end, which earned him the nickname of “Young Rodman” from Fran Fraschilla and a number of ESPN analysts throughout college.

Mark Vital Jr. averaged 5.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season at Baylor.

His defense earned him three-time Big-12 All-Defense honors and played a key role in Baylor’s NCAA Championship run.

Chicago’s Defense Needs to Be Point of Focus This Offseason

With Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine the leading talents on this Chicago Bulls team, defense isn’t ever going to be considered a strong suit attribute in the Windy City.

Neither of the two All-Stars are considered two-way players. Which is exactly why the Bulls’ approach to the offseason should be surrounding them with defensive talents.

Maybe that starts in the 2021 NBA Draft, with someone like Mark Vital Jr.

A number of second-round picks in recent years with defense as their niche have gone on to have substantive NBA roles.

Look at Draymond Green, Josh Richardson, or Mitchell Robinson to name a few.

But this upcoming free agency market will also feature notable plus-defenders like Daniel Theis, Danny Green, Nerlens Noel, P.J. Tucker, and Richaun Holmes.

Something to keep an eye on with the 2021 NBA Draft just weeks away, and the offseason right behind it.

