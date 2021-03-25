Bulls Keep Trading, Add 2 Former First-Round Picks

After dealing for All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic, the Chicago Bulls are striking another deal with the Washington Wizards for two former first-round picks.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarwoski is reporting that in exchange for Chandler Hutchinson and Daniel Gafford, Troy Brown Jr and Mo Wagner are on their way to the Windy City:

Washington is trading Troy Brown and Mo Wagner to Chicago for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Both Brown and Wagner had fallen out of the Wizards rotation this season, and the same can be said for Hutchinson and Gafford, who’ve played seven and 31 games respectively.

ALL the latest Bulls news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bulls newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bulls!

A New Big Man Rotation

The next time the Chicago Bulls take the floor, they’ll be rolling out an almost entirely new center rotation.

Behind the arrivals of Nikola Vucevic and Mo Wagner, they’ve added two floor spacing bigs.

Given that Wendell Carter Jr. and Daniel Gafford combined for eight total threes this year, it’s safe to call this an upgrade. Vucevic is shooting 40 percent from deep this season, and Wagner has hit 13-of-42.

What does this mean for Thaddeus Young, the Bulls current (albeit non-conventional) starting center?

Expect to see him revert back to his role in the second unit, with Vucevic starting. It also wouldn’t surprise to see him moved to the power forward position and play next to Wagner, if the Bulls can deal Lauri Markkanen.

As of Thursday afternoon, they’re still fielding offers for the 23-year old, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports.

Markkanen is a pending restricted free agency and there’s been doubts about his and the Bulls ability to agree on a new deal come the offseason. Trading him out would open things up even more in a new-look frontcourt.

A New Ball Handler Off the Bench?

On the other side of this deal with Washington is Troy Brown Jr. who, at 21-years old, still holds a lot of intrigue as a prospect around the league.

His time with the Wizards was incredibly up and down, seeing him go from starter, to sixth man, back to starter, back to the bench, and then ultimately out of Scott Brooks’ rotation.

Just last season he averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Brown is a smart defender with the size to guard multiple positions. Anticipate to see him get a clean slate in Chicago under a new head coach in Billy Donovan.

On top of that, he’s played point guard at times in Washington, and proven a capable ball handler. After the Bulls’ latest starting lineup shift, that may prove a welcome development in the second unit.

Coby White, previously the team’s starting point guard, was moved to the bench in favor of veteran Tomas Satoransky. He’s played better in an off-ball role, and could see that next to Brown.

Don’t count out the Bulls going in on another point guard either.

Lonzo Ball is still out there, and the trade deadline is still an hour away.

READ NEXT: Bulls Deal Wendell Carter in Blockbuster for All-Star Big Man