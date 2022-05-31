Bulls Guard Gets Honest on Rumored Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Beef

Zach LaVine becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer and some pundits believe he could leave the Chicago Bulls due to the emergence of DeMar DeRozan.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, LaVine may not have enjoyed playing second fiddle to DeRozan, who led the Bulls in scoring (27.9 points) and field goal attempts (20.2).

“One specific note has been frequently repeated by league figures with knowledge of the situation: The fourth quarter brilliance that put DeRozan in the MVP conversation often left LaVine watching from the corner as DeRozan isolated in the midpost,” Fischer reported. “While Chicago was supposed to be LaVine’s team, featuring new running mates for the Bulls’ All-Star centerpiece, LaVine was routinely rendered to a supplementary role alongside DeRozan.”

The LaVine-DeRozan beef rumors have taken off in Chicago, but one Bulls player isn’t buying them.

Javonte Green Shoots down Rumored LaVine-DeRozan Beef

During an interview with Joshua M. Hicks of a WARR Media, Bulls guard Javonte Green shot down the rumored beef between LaVine and DeRozan while attending a Chicago Sky game.

“They are rumors,” Green said. “I pay attention to facts, so if it is a rumor I’m not about to believe that without getting both sides of the story. Right now, I’m just working on myself.”

LaVine and DeRozan spoke highly of each other during their exit interviews after the Bulls were eliminated from the 2022 playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. However, LaVine plans to enjoy free agency and his return to Chicago is not the slam dunk it once was.

LaVine Is Ready to Be Wined & Dined

LaVine, who is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, will meet with other teams this offseason. The two-time All-Star and two-time Slam Dunk champion is excited to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

“It’s a big decision, not just for me, but for my family,” LaVine said. “Obviously, I’m going to take my time and look into everything, talk with my agent. I think it’s an opportunity not a lot of people in my situation actually get to get to and I think it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it.

“I plan to enjoy free agency with what it is as a whole. I think you’re going to have to experience A-Z without making any fast decisions. I think that’s something that me and Rich get to go through and experience. … I don’t think I’m going to have to be in negotiations. They’re going to have to talk to Rich. For me, I get to sit back and figure it out from that point.”

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine returning to the Bulls is “not the slam dunk it once was.” The UCLA product has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks.

LaVine, 27, can sign a five-year, $212 million deal with the Bulls or a four-year contract worth $157 million with another team this offseason, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The electric scoring guard underwent successful left knee arthroscopic surgery on May 24 at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. LaVine is expected to make a full recovery.