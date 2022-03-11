Bulls Receive Concerning Zach LaVine Update

The Chicago Bulls face the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 12 at the United Center in a Central Division matchup. It’s an important game for both teams, who are in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bulls are in fourth place in the East, while the Cavaliers are in the sixth spot. Both clubs, though, have been struggling as of late. Chicago is only 5-5 in its last 10 games and Cleveland is 4-6.

The season series between the Bulls and Cavaliers is tied at 1-1. Saturday’s game should be a fun contest between two overachieving teams. However, Chicago may be without All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine, who didn’t practice on Friday due to left knee soreness and is questionable to play against Cleveland, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

LaVine’s Left Knee Is Acting up Again

LaVine has been dealing with soreness and discomfort in his left knee since injuring it on January 14 against the Golden State Warriors. The two-time Slam Dunk champion had fluid drained out of his knee and received an injection before the All-Star Game, which helped with the pain.

However, LaVine missing practice on Friday and being listed as questionable for the Cavaliers game isn’t news Bulls fans wanted to see, especially after what the Washington native told reporters back on March 2.

“That’s going to be a discussion for me and my doctor to figure out a plan of action to make me feel that I can get back to 100 percent,” LaVine said, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “I mean my knee isn’t 100 percent. That’s just the reality of it. I’ll deal with it later. We don’t know what that is going to be and how exactly we’re going to approach it. But it is pretty much like a bandaid. It’s making me feel better for the time being and getting me to a place where I feel comfortable playing and being effective on the court over this last stretch. And then the offseason, I’ll deal with whatever I have to.”

LaVine played 37 minutes in the Bulls’ previous game versus the Detroit Pistons. The UCLA product finished with 25 points and five rebounds while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line in a six-point road win.

However, LaVine uncharacteristically shot 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, a sign that his knee may have been bothering him. The former Minnesota Timberwolves guard tore his left ACL during the 2016-17 season.

LaVine Is a Good 3-Point Shooter

LaVine is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc this season. It was strange to see him struggle from deep versus the Pistons. It was either a one-game anomaly or his knee is preventing him from getting the proper lift he needs on his jumper.

It will be interesting to see if LaVine plays against the Cavaliers. Chicago could still beat Cleveland without him since DeMar DeRozan is playing like an MVP and Nikola Vucevic is a walking double-double.

However, it’s evident LaVine’s left knee is going to be something to monitor the rest of the season and the ailment could prevent the high-flier from playing like the superstar he is in the playoffs.