Bulls, Pelicans Discussing Three-Team Deals for Lonzo Ball: Report

With the 2021 NBA Draft concluded, the Chicago Bulls and the rest of the league can focus on the offseason ahead and the free agency market, one expected to revolve around the point guard position.

The Windy City club is no exception.

The Bulls have been tied to a number of names at the point guard position, largely because of Coby White’s sustained shoulder injury some months ago.

But also because Chicago is arguably the NBA team under the most pressure to win now, this season, after trading for Nikola Vucevic at last year’s trade deadline and with guard Zach LaVine entering the last year of his contract.

And the hottest name with just hours until free agency’s open is one that’s been tied to the Chicago Bulls for over a year; New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

He averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game last season in the Big Easy.

Bulls Discussing Three-Team Deal for Ball

Lonzo Ball has been a top target for the Chicago Bulls dating back to last year’s trade deadline when they approached the New Orleans Pelicans about a swap involving Lauri Markkanen.

And according to reports, the likelihood of them ending up together has increased tenfold in recent days.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Sunday that the Bulls have pinpointed their contract offer for Ball:

For the Bulls, there’s believed to be mutual interest with Lonzo Ball on a four-year deal worth over $80 million. If the Pelicans do not renounce Ball, that agreement would have to come via an offer sheet, which New Orleans would have the option to match.

John Hollinger of the Athletic followed this up on Monday, reporting that a three-team deal could be in the works:

However, one late, hot item I’ve heard is that a double sign-and-trade may be in the works that sends Ball out (possibly to Chicago, NOT to Charlotte as I had earlier been led to believe) and Devonte’ Graham back to New Orleans. It could end up a very complex transaction.

SNY’s Ian Begley corroborated this report Monday afternoon, and provided some new details:

A three-way deal between the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Chicago Bulls is under consideration, sources confirm. The possibility was first reported by The Athletic. Tomas Satoransky, Lonzo Ball, and DeVonte Graham are among names who have come up, per SNY sources.

It seems the Chicago Bulls are willing to do whatever it takes to bring in Lonzo Ball.

The aforementioned three-team deal would see him land in the Windy City, Devonte Graham land with the New Orleans Pelicans, and Tomas Satoransky end up with the New Orleans Pelicans.

But Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported a different framework shortly thereafter:

I'm told the Hornets, Pelicans and Bulls have discussed a three-team deal that sends Devonte Graham to the New Orleans, Lonzo Ball to the Chicago and Lauri Markkanen to Charlotte. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) August 2, 2021

That is, as Hollinger notes, a double sign-and-trade deal, given Graham’s restricted free agent status.

And while this may sound very one-sided on the Chicago Bulls end, another report on Monday cited interest from Lonzo Ball.

Berman: Ball ‘Ready to Sign’ with Bulls

In his latest reporting for the New York Post, Marc Berman touched on a number of free-agent point guards.

When it came to Lonzo Ball, he shed some light on how the 23-year old feels about a future with the Chicago Bulls:

Miami is emerging as a favorite to land Lowry in a sign-and-trade while Ball is ready to sign with the Bulls with free agency beginning Monday evening, according to a source.

So as enthusiastic as Chicago may appear to land him, trust that it’s a mutual interest between them and Lonzo Ball.

Free agency opens at 6 PM on Monday.

Buckle up Bulls fans.

