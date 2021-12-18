Bulls Return to Practice After Receiving NBA Clearance

The Chicago Bulls are still contending with seven players being stuck in health and safety protocols. However, the team has nonetheless made major strides in its efforts to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak in recent days.

As reported by ESPN’s Jamal Collier, the Bulls received clearance from the NBA to return to practice on Saturday. It will be the first time they have practiced as a team since getting shut down on Tuesday.

With as many as 10 players entering protocols in recent weeks — not to mention team staffers and even broadcasters contracting the coronavirus — the league office opted to postpone Chicago’s last two games. In recent days, though, Coby White, Javonte Green and DeMar Derozan have all exited protocols and are ramping up toward a return to the court.

Now, the Bulls appear to be on-target for their Sunday home bout with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, the Bulls have largely remained in stasis as a group since the shutdown began, with just a handful of exceptions.

“We really haven’t been able to do anything at all,” Donovan said, via NBA.com. “It’s been kind of maybe two categories of guys: The guys that are recovering or been able to come out of protocols, which is Javonte and Coby. The league has allowed those guys to kind of start to ramp up activity. So they’ve been doing that.

“Then the other piece is anyone that’s dealing with any ailments. For example, a guy like Alex Caruso who has been dealing with a hamstring, he can come in and get treatment, he can come in and get physical therapy.”

As noted by Collier, the team has been adamant that it get a chance to practice before playing again. That stands to reason, too, given the level of inactivity that has resulted from the outbreak and resulting postponements.

“We’re dealing with a conditioning factor, we’re dealing with a rhythm and timing situation,” Donovan told reporters on Zoom earlier this week. “We’re dealing with our team, really the last probably 12 days, two weeks it’s been pretty much every day we’ve had somebody that has been in health and safety protocol. Our team has totally changed.”

Bulls Are Getting Thrown Back Into the Deep End

While the Bulls were granted a much-needed reprieve when their games were postponed, the kiddie gloves are about to get yanked off in a big, bad way. Beginning with the Lakers on Sunday, Chicago will play three games in four nights.

Less than 24 hours after the Lakers game, the Bulls will tip it off once again when the Toronto Raptors come to town. Two nights later, they’ll play host to the Houston Rockets.

On the plus side, all three games will be at the United Center where the Bulls are 8-4 this season. However, considering how shorthanded the team will likely still be — not to mention the conditioning issues that could arise among those exiting protocols — coming out of that set with multiple wins could be a tall order.

