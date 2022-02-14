Bulls Star Left Without Words by Record-Tying Streak

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls have been bit by the injury bug this season. The team has been without four key contributors for an extended period this season.

Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Derrick Jones Jr. have all missed extended stretches this season. The Bulls did get some good news when Jones was able to return in Saturday’s 106-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the Bulls being so shorthanded this season, the other players have had to step up in a big way. One Bulls star has stepped up so big lately that he joined a Bulls legend in the team record books.

GOAT Company

In Saturday night’s win, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points to lead the team. He did more than that though, the 38 points marked the fifth straight game for DeRozan where he scored at least 35 points. The last Bull to pull off that feat was Michael Jordan in 1996.

Anytime a player is in the same company as Michael Jordan it’s a cause for celebration. DeRozan echoed that same sentiment after being told about the feat.





“I mean Mike…I mean it’s just an honor to be in the same, any type of record book with one of the greatest of all-time man, especially playing for this organization. It’s an honor man, laughing and joking with ya’ll right now it probably doesn’t hit me right now… I don’t know what role I’m on, I’m just being myself,” said DeRozan.

The Bulls star has definitely been a role lately. Over the last five games, DeRozan has averaged 38.4 points per game. His play has helped lead the Bulls to three straight wins, making them 36-21 and keeping them in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Over this five-game stretch, DeRozan has also been incredibly efficient. He’s shot 60.26% from the field. DeRozan has also dished 5.2 assists and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game during this period. Beyond those five games, DeRozan has also scored at least 31 points in six straight games and has scored at least 28 points in all eight games in February.

MVP Discussion

With the run, DeRozan has been on and the season he’s had it’s fair to say that the Bulls star deserves some MVP consideration. When you factor in all the injuries the team has dealt with and the fact that DeRozan has been able to keep them near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, you won’t find many players that have been more important to their team than DeRozan.

Currently, DeRozan has the ninth-best odds to win MVP according to Oddshark. The Bulls star is currently +4500 to win the MVP. Joel Embiid, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant currently have better odds than DeRozan.

If DeRozan’s hot play continues and he continues to keep the Bulls near the top of the standings, then it’s possible his name will climb up those lists. With the recent news about Zach Lavine having to see a specialist for his knee, it’s possible the Bulls might need even more from DeRozan.