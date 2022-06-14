Bulls Star Zach LaVine Expected to Return Next Season: Report

It appears that the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine are indeed headed for a long and, hopefully, fruitful union following the latest reports. This comes after the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley reported that the Bulls were prepared to take the “leap of faith” and offer LaVine a max deal.

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson also reported that the Bulls’ core is expected to return next season after having this past season so interrupted by injury.

Of course, LaVine’s potential departure is the biggest threat to that continuity.

Fortunately, after rumors to the contrary dominated headlines, it appears the Bulls need not be concerned about that, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

Much Ado About Nothing

Fischer gets right into the LaVine news in his latest intel from around the league. He had previously reported the two-time All-Star was dissatisfied with his place in the pecking order. But that has either changed or, more likely, was never a serious issue.

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $250 on the NBA Finals or Any Other Event Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens June 30, sources told B/R….LaVine’s free agency has generated plenty of conversation among NBA personnel over the past few weeks. But despite rumblings…the coveted swingman is likely to remain with his current team.

It is not all cut and dry, though. There is still some negotiating going on between the Bulls and Lavine’s reps.

Fischer reported on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that the Bulls’ initial offer to Lavine was short of a full max. He added that the team’s stance had since changed and that they were expected to, in fact, offer the max.

Language appears to still be a hurdle, though.

Ironing out LaVine’s next deal appears centered on the fifth year of the contract. LaVine is eligible for a five-year deal totaling roughly $200 million. Whether that season is fully guaranteed, is a player option or nets other potential outcomes remains to be seen.

That would seem to be a formality if the goal is to sign him to the max deal that he seeks.

“My Best Friend”

As Fischer mentioned, there were reports of LaVine being upset with his role from the likes of teammate Lonzo Ball‘s father, LaVar Ball, and NBA correspondent, Marc Stein. Bulls commentator, Stacey King, summarily dismissed those rumors, though.

So did DeRozan and LaVine’s teammate, Javonte Green.

Perhaps the biggest sign of the lack of friction could be in the offseason hype video the team posted on June 12 in which DeRozan refers to LaVine as his “best friend”.

The latter made note of the special makeup of the team.

Fischer goes on to explain how the Bulls plan to build out their roster around the two. He also explains the lack of a more optimal situation elsewhere.

Among the teams in play for LaVine, only San Antonio could offer a clear No. 1 playmaking opportunity, and the Spurs are considered far off from the postseason environment LaVine prefers, leading to skepticism among rival executives that LaVine ever wanted to entertain options outside of Chicago.

Heavy’s Sean Deveney reported that some executives around the league felt like the rumors of wanting to leave were started by his reps at Klutch Sports to force the Bulls’ hand.

It appears it may have been necessary given their initial offer. But that is why they considered the efforts “mission accomplished”, per Deveney. If the Bulls get to keep their still-improving star, they will consider this offseason similarly.

Keeping the Band Together

It is notable that Fischer is clear the Bulls view DeRozan and LaVine as their two “lynchpins”. This would not seem to bode well for center Nikola Vucevic despite Johnson reporting on the “Bulls Talk Podcast” that the big man was under the impression that he would return next season.

Karnisovas has been adamant about continuity being king in his eyes. But Vucevic heading into the final year of his deal could impact their decision.

At any rate, getting LaVine back in the fold was always going to be the Bulls’ most important move this offseason. While it is yet to be official, it is positive that the rumor mill has started to trend hard towards his return to Chicago next season.