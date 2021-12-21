Sharpshooting Wings Pegged as Player on Bulls’ Trade-Target List

How badly do the Chicago Bulls need a wing defender? According to some NBA analyst, it should be the Bulls’ top priority as they access ways to strengthen their roster for contention.

In Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report’s recent trade-target list piece, he has Chicago potentially interested in Harrison Barnes, Reggie Bullock and Cam Reddish. Bulllock is interesting because of his long-range shooting, and defense. He hasn’t shot the ball well this season (making just 27% of his three-point attempts), but some believe he may need a change of scenery.

The other two players mentioned are far more intriguing. However, Buckley believes the Bulls might need to part ways with Patrick Williams and Coby White to get these deals done.

Buckley wrote: “If the Bulls want to keep riding this wave, they could go big at the deadline—provided they’re willing to cut ties with one or both of Patrick Williams and Coby White. Package the two and insert any necessary filler, and that might be enough to bend the Sacramento Kings’ ear on a Harrison Barnes swap. His sweet shooting, defensive versatility and glue-guy game should allow for a seamless midseason transition.”

As i’ve written in previous pieces, the Bulls would have a tough time finding a more appropriate fit for their power forward spot. Chicago doesn’t appear to want a bigger power forward option, as they are believed to want to stick with a more mobile and versatile defender.

Barnes is that and he’s a 38-percent three-point shooter who has a championship pedigree and a sound reputation as a veteran leader. The Bulls probably couldn’t ask for a better guy to plug into the starting lineup.

Buckley is aware this might be a bit too much for the Bulls to give up considering White and–especially Williams makes up a ton of what Chicago’s future could be.

A Cam Reddish Addition is Intriguing for the Bulls

Buckley added: “If Barnes costs too much, Chicago could shift its focus to Cam Reddish and Reggie Bullock, who both fit the same three-and-D mold. Reddish, who is splashing a career-best 37.7 percent of his threes, is extension-eligible after this season, and the Hawks might not have the funds to pay him. Bullock, meanwhile, could be a prime change-of-scenery candidate after seeing his shooting rates flatline during his first go-around with the Dallas Mavericks.”

Are Reddish and Bullock more practical options? The answer is probably yes, and the Bulls wouldn’t have to give up Williams to get them.

Reddish is especially intriguing because of his youth, length, shooting ability and defensive potential. The 22-year-old is a smooth athlete who stands 6’8″ and he has a 7’1″ wingspan. Reddish has been a double-figure scorer his entire career who has flashed elite defensive skills with 1.5 steals per 36 minutes played, he could be a great fit for the Bulls.

There’s also a chance he could play some small-ball-4 for Chicago.

Reggie Bullock is the Least-Desirable Option

The same might be said for Bullock, but there are two drawbacks. Bullock turns 31 in March and he is in the midst of a down season with the Mavericks. His aforementioned shooting woes are also a major concern,

Chicago would be taking a gamble on him, which quite honestly, would make even giving up White for Bullock a questionable decision. It seems certain, Bulls management is going to make a move, and quite possible one of these three could be included.

