3-And-D Wing Tops Bulls ‘Trade Deadline Target List’

The Chicago Bulls are going to have to make a move at some point this season. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish has been called Chicago’s top deadline target, per Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

In a recent article identifying the top trade deadline targets for each NBA team, Buckley said this about Reddish:

The Bulls have surprisingly few holes for a club that couldn’t crack the play-in tournament last season, but that’s what a wildly productive offseason can do. Chicago could stand to solidify its wing depth, though, and that was the case even before Patrick Williams was lost to left wrist surgery. The Bulls’ budget is tricky to calculate depending on when (or if) they think Williams can return, and whether they see his future at the 3 or 4 spot. On the higher end, the Bulls could get good mileage out of Cam Reddish, who was available at last season’s deadline and the draft, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto

Reddish has already proven himself to be a strong perimeter defender and three-point shooter. The 22-year-old has come off the bench in all 22 of his appearances this season, but he’s still playing 22.5 minutes per contest.

Reddish is currently nursing an injured wrist, but it doesn’t appear to be serious as he was listed as day-to-day ahead of the team’s 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on December 1. Reddish didn’t play, but it would be a bit of a surprise if he doesn’t play in Atlanta’s next game.

So far this season, Reddish has made 38% of his threes and he’s averaging 1.1 steals per game. At 6’8″ 218 pounds, Reddish is best-suited to play small forward. However, with the Bulls, he could–and probably would–see time at the 4.

Chicago’s biggest issues are at power forward, but if they elect to continue to lean toward small-ball play with some defensive versatility, Reddish could start alongside Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. His presence would give the Bulls five shooters on the floor with their starting lineup and more size than they currently have with Javonte Green playing power forward.

What About Josh Hart and Tony Snell?

Buckley also mentioned New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart and former Bull and current Portland Trail Blazers swingman Tony Snell as an option.

Quite honestly, while Hart is a tough, physical defender, at 6’5″, he’s not necessarily an ideal plug-in player for the current Bulls roster. He’s also not as athletic or as good of a shooter as Reddish.

Most years, Snell is a strong three-point shooter. However, this season, he has struggled to find the range. Perhaps he’s been bitten by whatever has slowed Damian Lillard’s three-point shooting as Snell is making just over 32% of his threes.

While you expect Snell to get closer to 40%, he lacks the motor or defensive prowess to be a better get than Reddish. Also, he’s 30 and the much younger Reddish could potentially make a bigger impact for longer in Chicago.

Why Didn’t the Bulls Call DeMarcus Cousins?

Chicago has a lack of size and veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins was a free agent up to the last few days of November when the Milwaukee Bucks signed him. Cousins is a natural center, but it is hard to believe he wouldn’t have been a better option than Tony Bradley as a backup.

He wouldn’t have been able to play the power forward against most teams, but the Bulls might have missed a chance to bring in a solid veteran big man.

