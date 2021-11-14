Bulls Urged to Target Two-Way Wing Prospect in a Trade

It’s early and the Chicago Bulls have yet to play with a full complement of healthy talent, but it seems as though the team may need to make a move if it wants to make the best of 2021-22 season.

The most glaring position of need seems to be power forward where head coach Billy Donovan has been playing the 6’5″ Javonte Green. However, we’re beginning to learn there are other potential problem areas on the roster–mostly in the way of a lack of depth.

Should the Bulls Be Looking For Wing Depth?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley pointed to the Bulls’ thin rotation at the wing positions as a problem that needs to be addressed. Buckley says the Bulls “should be thinking about” targeting Atlanta Hawks swingman Cam Reddish in a trade.

Buckley wrote:

Chicago’s wing depth didn’t look great even before Patrick Williams suffered potentially season-ending torn ligaments in his left wrist. Javonte Green might be exceeding expectations, but Troy Brown Jr. has fallen short of his, so consider that a wash. The Bulls need more wings. And if they share the belief of some that Williams’ ultimate NBA home will be the 4 spot, they might want to focus on finding someone who can stick on the wings now and moving forward. Someone like Cam Reddish. The 22-year-old swingman was reportedly available “at the trade deadline and around the draft,” executives told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Reddish might offer more potential than production, but that—plus his extension eligibility in 2022—could keep his trade cost under control. If he maxes out his natural ability, you’re talking about multi-positional defense, smooth outside shooting and shot-creation for himself and his teammates.

The third-year, 22-year-old from Duke is having a solid season for the disappointing Hawks. Reddish is averaging what would be a career-high in 11.9 points per game. He’s also a shade over 38% of his threes, which would also be a career best.

Unfortunately, Atlanta is 4-9 and while that is likely hurtful to Hawks fans who were expecting more from their team, the bad start may make management a little more open to dealing away a young player like Reddish.

Reddish Might Come at Too High of a Price

The Bulls’ biggest trade pieces are Patrick Williams, Coby White and the trade exception the team recouped in the sign-and-trade deal that came as a part of Daniel Theis signing with the Houston Rockets.

While you could make the argument the Hawks might part with Reddish for the trade exception and a throw-in, the other Bulls assets would seemingly be worth too much to trade for Reddish. Moving the trade exception for Reddish makes sense, but the Hawks would likely want more, so perhaps Chicago could also offer a future second-round pick.

The Hawks would likely need to struggle for a little longer while seeing themselves as a non-playoff team before they’d pull the trigger on this kind of move.

Reddish would fit in nicely with the Bulls’ bench. His shooting, length, handle and defense would make him an instant upgrade over Troy Brown Jr., Green and perhaps even Derrick Jones Jr. We’ll see if this concept can become more than just a trade proposal on a publication.

