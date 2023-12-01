Bulls’ Alex Caruso Sends Pointed Message on DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls pulled off the upset, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-113 without the aid of top stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, who were out with varying ailments.

DeRozan is dealing with a sprained ankle while LaVine has been managing foot soreness through several previous contests. At any rate, the Bucks were at full strength and entered the game as 8.5-point favorites on DraftKings.

The Bulls’ win has sparked some discussion about the current state of the Bucks who still sit third in the Eastern Conference standings. But it has fueled an already-raging debate on what the Bulls should do with a roster that has admittedly underperformed for the better part of two-plus seasons.

And comments from Bulls guard Alex Caruso only served to stir the pot more.

“Those two guys are great players,” Caruso said, per NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson on November 30. “When they’re locked in, we’re a good team.”

DeRozan and LaVine’s on-court fit has been a concern. They have a 76-73 record together all-time but they are 5-12 this season. Neither is a good defender and the Bulls have a minus-18.2 net efficiency differential with both on the court and minus-2.8 with both off, per Cleaning The Glass.

But both players have made big defensive plays in their careers, albeit far too infrequently. If defense is a mindset and about effort, the Bulls need their top duo to be “locked in” more often.

Zach & DeMar working after practice. pic.twitter.com/loScsWX0hL — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 25, 2023

Both players have also had their names mentioned in trade rumors. Johnson reported on November 29 that the organization’s “main focal point” right now is finding a new home for LaVine. Any other decisions will be based on the roster composition after that. What seemed like a distinct possibility has turned into a presumed inevitability.

Nikola Vucevic doesn’t see the stars’ absences as the key to the Bulls’ win, though.

“That has nothing to do with it,” Vucevic said, per Johnson. “We came together. It’s one game. Those are our two best players. If we want to achieve anything, we need them.”

“We’ve shown it in spurts this year,” Caruso said. “Sometimes you have that heightened sense of urgency when you have two of your best players out. Guys step up and you have a little more focus.”

Alex Caruso Delivers on Message Without DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine

The Bulls racked up a season-high 32 assists as a team and had eight players finish with at least 10 points. That included Caruso who scored 11 points including the three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Caruso said he “had a lot of turnovers so I wanted to make sure I didn’t lose the game.”

“I shoot that a lot in the summer playing open gym and then playing in August and September when we come back with the guys … I just don’t get the opportunity to shoot a lot because usually I’m the guy taking the ball out.”

Caruso had a team-high seven of the Bulls’ 21 turnovers which were also a season-high. He was appreciative of the opportunity to atone for his mistakes.

“I was excited that I got to shoot,” Caruso said.

Zach LaVine to Miss as Least 1 Week With Foot Soreness

The Bulls announced that LaVine will miss the next week with the foot soreness that knocked him out of the win over Milwaukee.

“Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be sidelined for one week with right foot soreness,” read the official press release from the team via NBA.com on December 1. “Updates will be provided as appropriate.”