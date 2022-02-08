Bulls Have Offer ‘On the Table’ for Celtics Guard: Report

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly interested in trading for Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schröder. In fact, one NBA insider believes Chicago has an offer on the table.

According to Action Network’s Matt Moore wrote:

The Boston Celtics’ priority, according to multiple sources, is to clear salary to save on the luxury tax. There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schröder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls.

Schröder has already played for Bulls head coach Billy Donovan while both were with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Schröder had arguably the best year of his career with the Thunder in 2019-20 under Donovan when he averaged 18.9 points, dished 4 assists per contest while connecting on a career-best 38% of his three-point attempts.

The year before that, he averaged 15.5 points per game for Donovan and the Thunder. In his time with the Thunder, Schröder backed up Chris Paul starting just 16 of the 144 games he played. This season, Schröder is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists while shooting 34.9% from three-point range.

When the Bulls are healthy, it would appear they have too many guards on their roster. A healthy Bulls backcourt includes Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White. The only way a deal for Schröder would make sense is if Chicago has another trade lined up involving one of their other guards.

What Can the Bulls Afford to Deal Away in a Trade for Schroder?

It wouldn’t make sense for the Bulls to trade any of their guards. Instead, a guy like Troy Brown Jr. who is more of a small forward makes more sense. The Celtics likely would like a draft asset in return for Schröder.

Chicago isn’t going to budge off its first-rounder from the Portland Trail Blazers (the only first-rounder they can deal), but the Bulls might not hesitate to deal the C’s a second-rounder.

Adding Schröder would mean the Bulls need to make room for him.

What Would the Trade Mean for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu?

Dosunmu isn’t going anywhere. He is positioned to be the steal of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The second-rounder has been named to the NBA’s Rising Stars Game while also averaging 11.8 points, 9.5 assists, and a steal per contest in February. He has played as well at point guard as any other Bulls player this season and Chicago figures to keep him as a major contributor for years to come.

That leaves White as the player most likely to be moved if the Bulls acquire Schröder. Dosunmu has overtaken White in the rotation as he is the player Donovan turned to as a starter with Ball and/or LaVine out of the lineup.

White still has some value as a spot-up shooter capable of the occasional dribble-drive to the basket, but it seems there is no question Dosunmu gives the Bulls better minutes at this point. With White expendable, but still young at 21 and effective, he should be able to fetch Chicago something of value in a trade.

The way things look, it could be a busy trade deadline for Chicago.

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bulls-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!

Also Read: