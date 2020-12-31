Charles Barkley Trashes Bulls After Win Over Wizards in Epic Rant

Charles Barkley has been on an anti-Chicago Bulls tirade as of late.

The NBA on TNT broadcaster and former rival to Michael Jordan chimed in as first-half highlights of the Bulls-Wizard game aired, calling the Bulls “the worst team in the NBA, and it’s not even close.”

Barkley had to eat those words as the Bulls went on to win 115-107 on Tuesday night, knocking the Wizards down to an 0-4 start to the season, but that didn’t stop Barkley from bashing the Bulls more.

He challenged “Inside the NBA” co-hosts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal to name five players on Chicago’s roster. He kept calling Wendell Carter Jr. “Wendell Hudson,” per NBC Sports Chicago.

Barkley’s tirade reached a crescendo in this year’s “Who He Play For” quiz, where Chuck guessed all five of the player entrants wrong, including new Bulls guard Garrett Temple. Barkley guessed wrong on Temple for a fourth consecutive year, landing the 11th year veteran in the segment’s Hall of Fame.

Maybe Chuck will figure out "Who He Play For?" in 2021 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/o7KM8efF6x — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 30, 2020

Barkley Knocks Billy Donovan for Taking Bulls Coaching Job: ‘Got No Good Players’

Back in late September, Barkley criticized Bulls coach Billy Donovan for rushing into taking the vacant head coaching job in Chicago.

“Only two worse jobs than that [Head Coach of the Bulls] — the captain of the Titanic and my fitness coach,” Barkley said.

Asked why the Bulls head coaching job is so bad, Barkley replied “They ain’t got no good players … He could’ve waited for a better job.”

Barkley’s ill will toward Chicago could be in part to his and the Phoenix Suns’ dismantling in the 1993 NBA Finals to the Michael Jordan-led Bulls, but Barkley did raise a valid concern regarding Donovan.

Bulls Roster Will Need to Change

The pieces which Donovan has inherited from the Jim Boylen era have yet to prove they’re up to the task of adopting the motion offensive scheme and team defense mentality that Donovan and vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas are beginning to mold.

The first three games of the season have not been encouraging for many players who could be on the move in the next year.

Otto Porter Jr. and Zach LaVine remain prime suspects to either restructure in the upcoming seasons or move on as neither Porter nor LaVine have shown to outgrow their reputations: Porter, who’s looked out of shape after coming back from injury; and LaVine who lived up to the empty-calorie-scorer dig by not closing the game against the Golden State Warriors.

It’s only three games into the year, but Chicago’s starting rotation has not played encouraging so far and could see a shakeup by midseason.

